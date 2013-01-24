Home
      Stay smooth. Whenever, wherever. The new on-the-go trimmer from Philips is a discreet beauty tool that makes it quick and easy to remove even the finest body hair on the go. It comes with a cleaning brush for extra hygiene. See all benefits

        Body trimmer for instant touch-ups

        • Body
        26-mm trimming head for easy removal of body hair

        26-mm trimming head for easy removal of body hair

        The body application trimming head is ideal for quick touch-ups on the go. The 26-mm trimming head ensures quick and easy use on small body areas (e.g. toes, knee).

        Small enough to take everywhere

        Small enough to take everywhere

        Small enough to fit in a handbag or clutch and battery powered, so you can take it anywhere you go. AAA battery included.

        Cleaning brush included so you can keep the trimmer hygienic

        Cleaning brush included so you can keep the trimmer hygienic

        Quickly clean the trimmer and keep it hygienic with the cleaning brush included.

        Technical Specifications

        • Features

          Body version trimming unit
          24 mm

        • Accessories

          Cleaning brush
          Yes
          Protection cap
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Colour(s)
          Aubergine black
          Power source
          1 x AAA-type alkaline battery (included)
          Voltage
          1.5 V DC

        • Dimensions F-box

          Dimensions
          80 x 40 x 175 mm

        • Service

          2 year guarantee
          Yes

