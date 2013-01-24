Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Smooth skin on the go
Stay smooth. Whenever, wherever. The new on-the-go trimmer from Philips is a discreet beauty tool that makes it quick and easy to remove even the finest body hair on the go. It comes with a cleaning brush for extra hygiene. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Smooth skin on the go
Stay smooth. Whenever, wherever. The new on-the-go trimmer from Philips is a discreet beauty tool that makes it quick and easy to remove even the finest body hair on the go. It comes with a cleaning brush for extra hygiene. See all benefits
Touch-up pen trimmer
Philips shop price
Total:
The body application trimming head is ideal for quick touch-ups on the go. The 26-mm trimming head ensures quick and easy use on small body areas (e.g. toes, knee).
Small enough to fit in a handbag or clutch and battery powered, so you can take it anywhere you go. AAA battery included.
Quickly clean the trimmer and keep it hygienic with the cleaning brush included.
Features
Accessories
Technical specifications
Dimensions F-box
Service