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Touch-up pen trimmer
Discontinued
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HP6392/00
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Eco passport - English (US)
User manual - English (US)
All (5)
How do I use the Philips Precision Trimmer on my face?
Can I rinse my Philips depilation products with water?
How to replace the battery of Philips Touch-up pen trimmer
How do I clean my Philips Precision Pen Trimmer?
How to install the cutter on the Philips Touch-up pen trimmer
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