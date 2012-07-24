2 year warranty
Discontinued
HP6400/00
Legs
This epilator is equipped with an efficient epilation system that leaves your skin smooth and stubble-free for weeks
The rounded shape fits perfectly in your hand for comfortable hair removal. It looks great too!
Extra speed setting for thin hairs and difficult-to-reach areas
3.9
of 5
10
Reviews
smurfx57
24/07/2012
United Kingdom
Philips Epillator!!!
The above item works well for me in more ways than one!!!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle HP6400/00 Epilator Satinelle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle HP6400/00 Epilator Satinelle
MoFe
19/05/2020
Deutschland
Verified buyer
Funktioniert immer noch
Ein Spitzen-Produkt, seit über 10 Jahren in Betrieb. Leider kein entsprechendes Nachfolgeprodukt gefunden (preiswert)
Pros
Langlebiges Produkt
Cons
Leider gibt es nach 10 Jahren keine Ersatzteile mehr
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle HP6400/00 Satinelle Epilierer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle HP6400/00 Satinelle Epilierer
zanarinilara
16/04/2013
Italia
ottinmo
ottimo prodotto facile da pulire strappa delicato e molto bene anche i peli piccoli
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle HP6400/00 Epilatore Satinelle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle HP6400/00 Epilatore Satinelle