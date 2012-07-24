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  • For long-lasting smooth legs
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  • For long-lasting smooth legs
  • For long-lasting smooth legs
  • For long-lasting smooth legs
  • For long-lasting smooth legs
  • For long-lasting smooth legs
  • For long-lasting smooth legs
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • For long-lasting smooth legs
  • For long-lasting smooth legs
  • For long-lasting smooth legs
  • For long-lasting smooth legs
  • For long-lasting smooth legs

Discontinued

SatinelleEpilator Satinelle

HP6400/00

3.9
| (10) Reviews
For long-lasting smooth legs
Enjoy long lasting smooth legs with this Philips epilator. Removes hair from the root, for ultimate hair removal and hair free legs for up to four weeks.
See all benefits

Fast and efficient epilator

For long-lasting smooth legs

  • Legs

Efficient epilation system pulls out the hairs by the root

Efficient epilation system pulls out the hairs by the root

This epilator is equipped with an efficient epilation system that leaves your skin smooth and stubble-free for weeks

Profiled, ergonomic grip for comfortable handling

Profiled, ergonomic grip for comfortable handling

The rounded shape fits perfectly in your hand for comfortable hair removal. It looks great too!

Two speed settings for gentle epilation and max. performance

Two speed settings for gentle epilation and max. performance

Extra speed setting for thin hairs and difficult-to-reach areas

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Find a spare part or an accessory

Go to parts and accessories

Parts & Accessories

Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.9

of 5

10

Reviews

2

24/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Philips Epillator!!!

The above item works well for me in more ways than one!!!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle HP6400/00 Epilator Satinelle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle HP6400/00 Epilator Satinelle

19/05/2020

Deutschland

Deutschland

Verified buyer

Funktioniert immer noch

Ein Spitzen-Produkt, seit über 10 Jahren in Betrieb. Leider kein entsprechendes Nachfolgeprodukt gefunden (preiswert)

Pros

Langlebiges Produkt

Cons

Leider gibt es nach 10 Jahren keine Ersatzteile mehr

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle HP6400/00 Satinelle Epilierer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle HP6400/00 Satinelle Epilierer

16/04/2013

Italia

Italia

ottinmo

ottimo prodotto facile da pulire strappa delicato e molto bene anche i peli piccoli

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle HP6400/00 Epilatore Satinelle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle HP6400/00 Epilatore Satinelle

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