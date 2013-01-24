Home
    Satinelle Essential

    Compact epilator

    HP6422/02
    • Epilation made easy Epilation made easy Epilation made easy
      Satinelle Essential Compact epilator

      HP6422/02
      Epilation made easy

      Enjoy long-lasting smoothness with Philips Satinelle. Gently removes hairs as short as 0.5 mm from the root. Epilation made easy with ergonomic handle and corded use. Washable head for optimal hygiene. See all benefits

      Satinelle Essential Compact epilator

      Epilation made easy

      Enjoy long-lasting smoothness with Philips Satinelle. Gently removes hairs as short as 0.5 mm from the root. Epilation made easy with ergonomic handle and corded use. Washable head for optimal hygiene. See all benefits

        Satinelle Essential

        Satinelle Essential

        Compact epilator

        Epilation made easy

        • for legs
        • Two accessories
        • Corded epilator
        • Ergonomic handle
        Profiled, ergonomic grip for comfortable handling

        Profiled, ergonomic grip for comfortable handling

        The rounded shape fits perfectly in your hand for comfortable hair removal. It looks great too!

        Gentle tweezing discs remove hairs without pulling the skin

        Gentle tweezing discs remove hairs without pulling the skin

        This epilator has gentle tweezing discs to remove hairs as short as 0.5 mm without pulling the skin.

        Washable epilation head for extra hygiene and easy cleaning

        Washable epilation head for extra hygiene and easy cleaning

        This epilator has a washable epilation head. The head can be detached and cleaned under running water for better hygiene

        Efficient epilation system pulls out the hairs from the root

        Efficient epilation system pulls out the hairs from the root

        Efficient epilation system leaves your skin smooth and stubble-free for weeks

        Efficiency cap for more efficient hair removal

        For maximum skin contact at all times, whilst relaxing your skin before epilating. This combi-attachment positions the epilator at the optimum angle for constant and effective hair removal.

        Travel pouch

        Travel pouch for storage and transport.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Cleaning brush
          Yes
          Efficiency cap+massage element
          Yes
          Pouch
          Basic pouch

        • Ease of use

          Handle
          Ergonomic
          Washable epilation head
          Yes

        • Features

          Speed settings
          2 settings

        • Performance

          Epilation discs
          Gentle tweezing discs
          Epilation system
          Efficient epilation system

        • Power

          Voltage
          13  V

        • Service

          Guarantee
          2 year guarantee

        Optional Accessories

