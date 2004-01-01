Search terms

    Satinelle Epilator

    HP6482/98
      -{discount-value}

      The ice pack uses the soothing properties of ice to cool and relieve your skin while epilating. The unique hypoallergenic ceramic discs are extra fast and efficient, removing hairs from the root, ensuring silky soft smoothness for up to 4 weeks

      The ice pack uses the soothing properties of ice to cool and relieve your skin while epilating. The unique hypoallergenic ceramic discs are extra fast and efficient, removing hairs from the root, ensuring silky soft smoothness for up to 4 weeks

      The ice pack uses the soothing properties of ice to cool and relieve your skin while epilating. The unique hypoallergenic ceramic discs are extra fast and efficient, removing hairs from the root, ensuring silky soft smoothness for up to 4 weeks

      The ice pack uses the soothing properties of ice to cool and relieve your skin while epilating. The unique hypoallergenic ceramic discs are extra fast and efficient, removing hairs from the root, ensuring silky soft smoothness for up to 4 weeks

        Extra gentle, extra fast

        Epilator with soothing ice pack and massage

        Soothing ice pack

        Soothing ice pack

        Cools and relieves your skin while epilating.

        Unique ceramic epilation system

        Unique ceramic epilation system

        20% faster and more efficient.

        Curved epilation head

        Curved epilation head

        Catches hairs as short as half a millimetre; you don't have to wait until the hair has fully grown before epilating again.

        Washable epilation head for extra hygiene and easy cleaning

        Washable epilation head for extra hygiene and easy cleaning

        Active massage

        Tenderly stimulates the skin reducing the pulling sensation to a minimum and making the whole epilation process more comfortable.

        Ergonomic shape

        Satinelle Ice has a special ergonomic shape for perfect control and easy handling.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Extra-sensitive area cap
          for delicate body zones
          Luxury storage pouch
          for storage and protection
          Peeling glove
          fewer ingrown hairs

              Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.