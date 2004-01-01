Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Extra gentle, extra fast
Epilator with soothing ice pack and massage
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Extra gentle, extra fast
Epilator with soothing ice pack and massage
Extra gentle, extra fast
Epilator with soothing ice pack and massage
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Extra gentle, extra fast
Epilator with soothing ice pack and massage
Cools and relieves your skin while epilating.
This epilator has a unique ceramic material and ergonomic shape, for up to 20% faster* epilation. *compared to Philips Satin Ice.
Minimises the pulling sensation for extra comfort.
This new and innovative gel soft touch material gives a perfect grip and optimal handling. Compared to normal soft touch material, this gel material does not get dirty on the shelf.
Weight and dimensions F-box
Weight and dimensions A-box
Logistic data
Logistic data
Technical specifications
Features
Country of origin
Technical specifications
Technical specifications
Weight and dimensions F-box
Features
Technical specifications
Accessories