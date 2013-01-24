Search terms
Always Party Perfect!
Enjoy satin-smooth skin with this new total body limited edition epilation set. Always stay party perfect thanks to this fast and efficient epilator, with a precision epilator for sensitive areas and luxury smart tweezers to style your eyebrows.
Limited edition epilation set
The rounded shape fits perfectly in your hand for comfortable hair removal. It looks great too!
A precious solution for precious body parts. Slender, gentle precision epilator ideal for sensitive areas and travelling.
Tweezers in an elegant case, with integrated light and mirror, ideal for eyebrows
This epilator is equipped with an efficient epilation system that leaves your skin smooth and stubble-free for weeks
Extra speed setting for thin hairs and difficult-to-reach areas
This epilator has a washable epilation head. This enables you to clean the epilation head under running water for better hygiene
