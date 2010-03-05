  • 2 year warranty

Search terms

    SatinPerfect

    Epilator

    HP6574
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 award
      SatinPerfect Epilator

      HP6574
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 award

      SatinPerfect Epilator

      SatinPerfect Epilator

        SatinPerfect

        SatinPerfect

        Epilator

        Total:

        Fast, thorough, long lasting!

        Extra wide head gives you totally smooth skin!

        • Precision edition
        Extra wide head removes more hair in one stroke

        Extra wide head removes more hair in one stroke

        Extra wide epilation head catches and removes more hair in one stroke for long lasting and super smooth results in minutes

        Vibrating massage bar stimulates and soothes the skin

        Vibrating massage bar stimulates and soothes the skin

        Gently vibrating massage bar stimulates and soothes the skin for a pleasant epilation process

        Hygienic ceramic tweezers catch and remove even finest hairs

        Hygienic ceramic tweezers catch and remove even finest hairs

        Hygienic and textured ceramic tweezers avoid fine hairs slipping through the tweezers

        Opti-light reveals even the finest hair

        Opti-light reveals even the finest hair

        Built-in Opti-light reveals tiny, fine hairs clearly

        Optimal performance cap pivots for optimal skin contact

        Optimal performance cap pivots for optimal skin contact

        The pivoting movement of the performance cap helps you to keep the epilator at the ideal angle for optimal results

        Cordless mini epilator for precise details

        Cordless mini epilator for precise details

        A precious solution for precious body parts. Slender, gentle precision epilator ideal for sensitive areas and travelling.

        Skin stretcher primes even the shortest hair for removal

        Skin stretcher primes even the shortest hair for removal

        Subtle stretching action on the skin makes even short hair stand up for easy epilation.

        Active hairlifter lifts and removes even flat lying hair

        Active hairlifter lifts and removes even flat lying hair

        Unique hairlif&vibrate system uses subtle vibrations to lift fine hairs, making it easy to remove them

        Washable epilation head for optimal hygiene

        Washable epilation head for optimal hygiene

        The head can be detached and cleaned under running water for better hygiene

        Technical Specifications

        • Fast, long lasting epilation

          Extra wide head
          Yes
          Textured ceramic tweezers
          Yes
          Active hair lifter
          Yes
          Optimal performance cap
          Yes
          Opti-light
          Yes
          Skin stretcher
          Yes
          Speed control
          Yes

        • Comfortable epilation

          Gentleness system
          Yes
          Two speed settings
          Yes

        • Convenience and hygiene

          Washable epilation head
          Yes
          Luxury pouch
          Yes
          Cleaning brush
          Yes

        • Precious and luxury solutions

          Cordless precision epilator
          Yes

        • Technical details

          Colour
          Purple
          Number of tweezers
          32
          Rotations per minute
          2550
          Catching actions per minute
          81,600
          Mains epilator
          Yes
          Cordless precision epilator
          Yes
          Precision epilator batteries
          2 x AA
          Runtime precision epilator
          60  min
          Frequency
          50–60  Hz
          Voltage
          100–240  V
          Wattage
          16

