2 year warranty
Discontinued
ThermoProtect
2100 W
6 heat and speed settings
Cool shot
The ThermoProtect temperature provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you will get the best results, whilst being kind to your hair.
This 2100 W professional hairdryer creates a powerful airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes drying and styling your hair quicker and easier.
The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect style. Six different settings ensure full control for precise and tailored styling.
4.6
of 5
176
Reviews
97%
recommend this product
Anicetus
05/05/2014
United Kingdom
Perfect for the price
This is just an excellent hair dryer, for the price i could not ask for anything more, has 3 heat settings, is robust and well designed
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ThermoProtect HP8230/03 Hairdryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ThermoProtect HP8230/03 Hairdryer
Dikky
12/10/2020
Nederland
Verified buyer
topmodel
Met deze fohn breng jij je haar weer in top conditie..
Pros
het apparaat doet wat hij moet doen
Cons
geen
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DryCare Advanced HP8230/00 Föhn
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DryCare Advanced HP8230/00 Föhn
M-say
30/09/2020
Nederland
Very powerful!
I like this one very much! It has very light construction, but at the same time gives very powerful air flow. Hear becomes dry very fast. The hot and cold air are pleasant - you don't feel any harm or burning on your scalp. Also has long enough cord.
Pros
Light, powerful, stylish, long cord
Cons
A little bit big
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ThermoProtect HP8230/03 Hairdryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ThermoProtect HP8230/03 Hairdryer