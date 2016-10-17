2 year warranty
Discontinued
Even Heat Distribution
2300 W
ThermoProtect Ionic
Volume diffuser
Advanced Philips EHD technology means that your dryer uses a uniquely designed air outlet to ensure heat is always distributed very evenly - even at high temperatures - and prevents damaging hot spots. This gives ultimate protection to the hair from overheating and thus helps to keep your hair healthy and shiny.
The ThermoProtect temperature provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you will get the best results, whilst being kind to your hair.
Ionic conditioning enables anti-static drying. Charged negative ions eliminate static hair, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is smooth and frizz-free hair that shines beautifully.
4.2
of 5
29
Reviews
93%
recommend this product
MissyB
17/10/2016
United Kingdom
Would recommend it
I got this hair dryer after some time of looking around the internet. I am not regretting it. I loved how light it is, and how it leaves my hair so light ans so shiny and feeling fresh. DO not be fooled by the smell when you activate the ionic function, it is how it is.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8260/03 Hairdryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8260/03 Hairdryer
Tee45
27/05/2015
Nederland
Verified buyer
goede fhone
Fijn product, wel groter dan ik had verwacht. Ben er zeer tevreden over.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DryCare Prestige HP8260/00 Föhn
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DryCare Prestige HP8260/00 Föhn
Tee45
27/05/2015
Nederland
Verified buyer
goede fhone
Fijn product, wel groter dan ik had verwacht. Ben er zeer tevreden over.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DryCare Prestige HP8260/00 Föhn
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DryCare Prestige HP8260/00 Föhn