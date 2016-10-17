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  • More protection for healthy, shiny hair
  • More protection for healthy, shiny hair
  • More protection for healthy, shiny hair
  • More protection for healthy, shiny hair
  • More protection for healthy, shiny hair
  • More protection for healthy, shiny hair
  • More protection for healthy, shiny hair
  • More protection for healthy, shiny hair
  • More protection for healthy, shiny hair
  • More protection for healthy, shiny hair

Discontinued

DryCare PrestigeHairdryer

HP8260/00

4.2
| (29) Reviews | 93% recommend this product
More protection for healthy, shiny hair
The Philips ProCare hairdryer protects the hair from overheating with advanced EHD™ technology. The specially designed air outlet spreads the heat more gently onto the hair and prevents damaging temperatures on the hair and scalp.
See all benefits

Hair dryer for maximum care

More protection for healthy, shiny hair

  • Even Heat Distribution

  • 2300 W

  • ThermoProtect Ionic

  • Volume diffuser

Less overheating with Even Heat Distribution technology

Less overheating with Even Heat Distribution technology

Advanced Philips EHD technology means that your dryer uses a uniquely designed air outlet to ensure heat is always distributed very evenly - even at high temperatures - and prevents damaging hot spots. This gives ultimate protection to the hair from overheating and thus helps to keep your hair healthy and shiny.

Best drying temperature with ThermoProtect temperature

Best drying temperature with ThermoProtect temperature

The ThermoProtect temperature provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you will get the best results, whilst being kind to your hair.

More Care with ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

More Care with ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

Ionic conditioning enables anti-static drying. Charged negative ions eliminate static hair, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is smooth and frizz-free hair that shines beautifully.

Technical specifications

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Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

29

Reviews

93%

recommend this product

1

17/10/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Would recommend it

I got this hair dryer after some time of looking around the internet. I am not regretting it. I loved how light it is, and how it leaves my hair so light ans so shiny and feeling fresh. DO not be fooled by the smell when you activate the ionic function, it is how it is.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8260/03 Hairdryer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8260/03 Hairdryer

27/05/2015

Nederland

Nederland

Verified buyer

goede fhone

Fijn product, wel groter dan ik had verwacht. Ben er zeer tevreden over.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DryCare Prestige HP8260/00 Föhn

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DryCare Prestige HP8260/00 Föhn

27/05/2015

Nederland

Nederland

Verified buyer

goede fhone

Fijn product, wel groter dan ik had verwacht. Ben er zeer tevreden over.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DryCare Prestige HP8260/00 Föhn

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DryCare Prestige HP8260/00 Föhn

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