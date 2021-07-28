2 year warranty
Moisture Protect infrared sensor
Ionic conditioning
6 speed/temperature settings
2300W
The truly innovative Infrared MoistureProtect technology continuously monitors and adapts the drying temperature to match your hair's drying needs. The intelligent sensor measures your hair's surface temperature 4000 times in one drying session, and adjusts the heat to prevent moisture loss and cuticle damage. With ultimate moisture retention, your hair gets our best shine and softness. You can switch on/off the sensor based on your needs.
Uses infrared technology to diagnose your hair and adapts the temperature to preserve its natural hydration.
The ThermoProtect temperature provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you can get the best results while caring for your hair.
4.4
of 5
232
Reviews
89%
recommend this product
Zubita
28/07/2021
United Kingdom
The product is excellent
It’s very effective and healthy it doesn’t burn your hair as it has a good setting my hair feels smooth and moisture
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DryCare Prestige HP8280/00 MoistureProtect Hairdryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DryCare Prestige HP8280/00 MoistureProtect Hairdryer
Grubex
04/10/2020
United Kingdom
Super product
Super price, good product,I recommend high-class product
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DryCare Prestige HP8280/00 MoistureProtect Hairdryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DryCare Prestige HP8280/00 MoistureProtect Hairdryer
Giugiubean
23/12/2017
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Good hairdryer
It does not burn your hair, leaves hair soft and not fizzy. Happy with the product and accessories and the price:)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MoistureProtect HP8280/03 DryCare Prestige Hairdryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MoistureProtect HP8280/03 DryCare Prestige Hairdryer