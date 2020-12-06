MoistureProtect Sensor

This hairdryer has innovative Infrared MoistureProtect technology that continuously monitors and adapts the temperature to match your hair's drying needs. The intelligent sensor measures your hair's surface temperature 4000 times in one drying session, and adjusts the heat to prevent moisture loss and cuticle damage. With ultimate moisture retention, your hair gets our best shine and softness. You can switch the sensor on/off based on your needs.