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  • A hairdryer that preserves your hair’s natural hydration
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  • A hairdryer that preserves your hair’s natural hydration
  • A hairdryer that preserves your hair’s natural hydration
  • A hairdryer that preserves your hair’s natural hydration
  • A hairdryer that preserves your hair’s natural hydration
  • A hairdryer that preserves your hair’s natural hydration
  • A hairdryer that preserves your hair’s natural hydration
  • A hairdryer that preserves your hair’s natural hydration
  • A hairdryer that preserves your hair’s natural hydration
  • A hairdryer that preserves your hair’s natural hydration
  • A hairdryer that preserves your hair’s natural hydration
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  • A hairdryer that preserves your hair’s natural hydration
  • A hairdryer that preserves your hair’s natural hydration
  • A hairdryer that preserves your hair’s natural hydration
  • A hairdryer that preserves your hair’s natural hydration
  • A hairdryer that preserves your hair’s natural hydration
  • A hairdryer that preserves your hair’s natural hydration
  • A hairdryer that preserves your hair’s natural hydration
  • A hairdryer that preserves your hair’s natural hydration
  • A hairdryer that preserves your hair’s natural hydration

MoistureProtectDryCare Prestige Hairdryer

HP8280/03

4.4
| (232) Reviews | 89% recommend this product
A hairdryer that preserves your hair’s natural hydration
The innovative sensor in our DryCare Prestige hairdryer uses MoistureProtect infrared technology to diagnose your hair condition and adapts the temperature to preserve natural hydration. This gives up to 85% more moisture preservation*
See all benefits

For a healthy shine

A hairdryer that preserves your hair’s natural hydration

  • Moisture Protect infrared sensor

  • Ionic conditioning

  • 6 speed/temperature settings

  • 2300W

MoistureProtect Sensor

MoistureProtect Sensor

The truly innovative Infrared MoistureProtect technology continuously monitors and adapts the drying temperature to match your hair's drying needs. The intelligent sensor measures your hair's surface temperature 4000 times in one drying session, and adjusts the heat to prevent moisture loss and cuticle damage. With ultimate moisture retention, your hair gets our best shine and softness. You can switch on/off the sensor based on your needs.

Perfect moisture protection with exclusive sensor

Uses infrared technology to diagnose your hair and adapts the temperature to preserve its natural hydration.

Protection from overheating

The ThermoProtect temperature provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you can get the best results while caring for your hair.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

232

Reviews

89%

recommend this product

28/07/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

The product is excellent

It’s very effective and healthy it doesn’t burn your hair as it has a good setting my hair feels smooth and moisture

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DryCare Prestige HP8280/00 MoistureProtect Hairdryer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DryCare Prestige HP8280/00 MoistureProtect Hairdryer

04/10/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Super product

Super price, good product,I recommend high-class product

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DryCare Prestige HP8280/00 MoistureProtect Hairdryer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DryCare Prestige HP8280/00 MoistureProtect Hairdryer

23/12/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Good hairdryer

It does not burn your hair, leaves hair soft and not fizzy. Happy with the product and accessories and the price:)

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MoistureProtect HP8280/03 DryCare Prestige Hairdryer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MoistureProtect HP8280/03 DryCare Prestige Hairdryer

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