    Straightener

    HP8320/03
    Overall Rating / 5
    2 Awards
      Easy straight with ion shine

      Specially designed for speed and ease of use, the longer plates of the new Essential Care straightener with ionic care allow you to get the straight and shiny look you want faster, while being gentle on your hair. See all benefits

        with 100-mm-long plates

        • Essential Care
        • Ceramic
        • IonBoost
        Long plates for fast and easy straightening

        The longer plates enable better contact with the hair and help you achieve perfect straightening results in less time.

        More care with ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

        Give your hair instant care with ionic conditioning. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is beautifully shiny, smooth and frizz-free.

        210°C professional high heat for perfect results

        This high temperature enables you to change the shape of your hair and gives you that perfect look you want.

        Fast heat-up time, ready to use in 60 seconds

        The straightener has a fast heat-up time, being ready to use in 60 seconds

        Easy storage hook for convenient storage

        The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.

        Closing lock to close the handle for easy and safe storage

        The straightener has a closing lock mechanism. Located at the base of the straightener, the lock holds the plates together, making storage quick and easy while protecting the straightener from accidental damage.

        Universal voltage

        Worldwide voltage for the perfect travel companion

        2-year worldwide guarantee

        2-year worldwide guarantee.

        Ceramic coating for ultra-smooth gliding

        The smooth ceramic coated plates prevent damage to your hair during styling.

        1.8 m power cord

        Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

        Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Heating time
          60s
          Cord length
          1.8  m
          Colour/finishing
          black and warm pink
          Maximum temperature
          210  °C
          Long plates
          27 x 100 mm
          Voltage
          Worldwide  V

        • Features

          Temperature
          210  °C
          Swivel cord
          Yes
          Ceramic coating
          Yes
          Hanging loop
          No
          Ion conditioning
          Yes
          Handle lock
          Yes
          Material plates
          Ceramic
          Storage hook
          Yes
          Swivel cord
          Yes

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

