2 year warranty
Discontinued
Easy straight with ion shine
Specially designed for speed and ease of use, the longer plates of the new Essential Care straightener with ionic care allow you to get the straight and shiny look you want faster, while being gentle on your hair.
Essential Care
Ceramic
IonBoost
The longer plates enable better contact with the hair and help you achieve perfect straightening results in less time.
Give your hair instant care with ionic conditioning. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is beautifully shiny, smooth and frizz-free.
This high temperature enables you to change the shape of your hair and gives you that perfect look you want.
4.6
of 5
5
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
UDani
23/12/2014
United Kingdom
beutiful product
I purchased it 10 days ago. it working fine. heats up quickly, it has two heat temperature options and I can lock it when I am not using it which is a great feature. loving this straightener
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8320/03 Straightener
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8320/03 Straightener
JuliaSnijkers
21/12/2015
Nederland
Verified buyer
Geweldig product
Een geweldige stijltang die precies doet wat hij hoort te doen. De stijltang wordt heet genoeg om goed te stijlen, ziet er goed uit, is handig in gebruik en geeft extra bescherming voor het haar. Je merkt meteen dat het minder slecht is voor je haar dan andere stijltangen zonder ionenconditioner, echt super.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8320/00 Essential Care ion
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8320/00 Essential Care ion
myriamab
15/12/2013
España
manejable,magnífica relación calidad-precio
Plancha muy manejable por su poco peso y su cable giratorio.Mientras te peinas,suelta iones que evitan el encrespamiento y dan brillo.Ideal también para hacer ondas
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8320/00 Essential Care ion
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8320/00 Essential Care ion