Special thick and long hair: More style, faster
The new Philips Care Thick & Long Hair + Hair straightener has been specifically designed to straighten thick and long hair, thanks to its 40% wider plates and removable double action comb
Give your hair instant care with ionic conditioning. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is beautifully shiny, smooth and frizz-free.
Digital settings with adjustable heat to get smooth results with all hair types
The straightener has a fast heat up time, being ready to use in 30 seconds
The straighteners have a closing lock mechanism located at their base, which locks the plates, making storage quick and easy, and helps to protect the straighteners from accidental damage.
Some hair straighteners and curling irons have been equipped with an automatic shut-off feature. This feature has been designed to provide peace of mind. If left on, the appliance will automatically switch off after 60 min.
This high temperature enables you to change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look you want.
It can be difficult and time-consuming sometimes to straighten thick or long hair. This is because the plates are often too narrow to hold the hair and the volume of hair requires straightening several times to get the desired result. These extra-wide straightening plates have been designed specifically for thick or long hair. The increased plate width, offering 40% more straightening surface, can straighten more hair in one go and will help to reduce the time taken.
Ceramic is microscopically smooth and durable by nature, and is therefore one of the best materials for straightening plates. The SilkySmooth plates are carefully processed to enhance the gliding and caring properties of the ceramic, giving you perfect shiny hair.
Prevent unintentional heat exposure with ThermoGuard, by increasing the temperature in steps of just 5°C above 200°C.
You are always in control. No more accidental switching on/off of the styler or temperature change with the Key-lock function.
