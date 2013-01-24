Home
    Care Thick & Long Hair Straightener

    HP8346/00
      Care Thick & Long Hair Straightener

      HP8346/00
      Special thick and long hair: More style, faster

      The new Philips Care Thick & Long Hair + Hair straightener has been specifically designed to straighten thick and long hair, thanks to its 40% wider plates and removable double action comb

      Special thick and long hair: More style, faster

      The new Philips Care Thick & Long Hair + Hair straightener has been specifically designed to straighten thick and long hair, thanks to its 40% wider plates and removable double action comb

        Special thick and long hair: More style, faster

        wider plates straightener

        More Care with ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

        More Care with ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

        Give your hair instant care with ionic conditioning. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is beautifully shiny, smooth and frizz-free.

        Digital settings with adjustable heat to get smooth results

        Digital settings with adjustable heat to get smooth results

        Digital settings with adjustable heat to get smooth results with all hair types

        Fast heat up time, ready to use in 30 seconds

        Fast heat up time, ready to use in 30 seconds

        The straightener has a fast heat up time, being ready to use in 30 seconds

        Closing lock to close the handle for easy and safe storage

        Closing lock to close the handle for easy and safe storage

        The straighteners have a closing lock mechanism located at their base, which locks the plates, making storage quick and easy, and helps to protect the straighteners from accidental damage.

        Automatic shut-off after 60 min

        Automatic shut-off after 60 min

        Some hair straighteners and curling irons have been equipped with an automatic shut-off feature. This feature has been designed to provide peace of mind. If left on, the appliance will automatically switch off after 60 min.

        1.8 m power cord

        1.8 m power cord

        230°C professional high heat for perfect results

        This high temperature enables you to change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look you want.

        Extra wide plates for better results with thick or long hair

        It can be difficult and time-consuming sometimes to straighten thick or long hair. This is because the plates are often too narrow to hold the hair and the volume of hair requires straightening several times to get the desired result. These extra-wide straightening plates have been designed specifically for thick or long hair. The increased plate width, offering 40% more straightening surface, can straighten more hair in one go and will help to reduce the time taken.

        2x as smooth on your hair with SilkySmooth ceramic plates

        Ceramic is microscopically smooth and durable by nature, and is therefore one of the best materials for straightening plates. The SilkySmooth plates are carefully processed to enhance the gliding and caring properties of the ceramic, giving you perfect shiny hair.

        ThermoGuard prevents unintentional heat exposure above 200°C

        Prevent unintentional heat exposure with ThermoGuard, by increasing the temperature in steps of just 5°C above 200°C.

        No more accidental change of settings with key-lock function

        You are always in control. No more accidental switching on/off of the styler or temperature change with the Key-lock function.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Heating time
          30 s
          Cord length
          1.8  m
          Maximum temperature
          230  °C

        • Features

          Ready for use indicator
          Yes
          Swivel cord
          Yes
          Ceramic coating
          Yes
          Hanging loop
          Yes
          Ion conditioning
          Yes

        • Hair type

          End result
          Straight
          Hair length
          • Long
          • Short
          Hair thickness
          • Medium
          • Thick
          • Thin

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

