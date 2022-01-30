2 year warranty
Discontinued
Preserve your hair's natural hydration
The sensor technology in our MoistureProtect Hair Straightener protects the moisture balance of your hair. The sensor diagnoses your hair 30 times per second and adapts the temperature to preserve natural hydration.
MoistureProtect technology
Ionic
Floating ceramic plates
The high-performance heater ensures a fast heat-up time of just 15 seconds.
The floating plates move to adjust the pressure on the hair. This protects the hair shaft from being damaged and reduces the possibility of hair breakage.
This straightener keeps a more constant temperature for consistent results. Its high-performance heater provides a more caring temperature while giving you the exact style you want! Styling will be faster, as you need fewer strokes while straightening.
4.3
of 5
127
Reviews
89%
recommend this product
ZebraThree
30/01/2022
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Amazing product
A gift for someone. They have told me it is an exceptional product. Easy to use, and better than some.other more expensive "hair specialist" products.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MoistureProtect HP8372/03 Hair Straightener
Date of Use 2020-12-30
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MoistureProtect HP8372/03 Hair Straightener
Date of Use 2020-12-30
05/01/2022
Nederland
Fantastisch product
Stijlt super snel en makkelijk. Wel duur maar ik heb het idee dat mijn haar oprecht gezonder is.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MoistureProtect HP8372/00 Straightener
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MoistureProtect HP8372/00 Straightener
Peter K
29/05/2020
Nederland
deze tang doet mijn haar weer glanzen...
prima werking , ook in combinatie met een föhn. mooie glans en strakke haren.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MoistureProtect HP8372/00 Straightener
Date of Use 2020-04-29
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MoistureProtect HP8372/00 Straightener
Date of Use 2020-04-29