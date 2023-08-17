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  • Multiple hairstyles with ionic care
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  • Multiple hairstyles with ionic care
  • Multiple hairstyles with ionic care
  • Multiple hairstyles with ionic care
  • Multiple hairstyles with ionic care
  • Multiple hairstyles with ionic care
  • Multiple hairstyles with ionic care
  • Multiple hairstyles with ionic care
  • Multiple hairstyles with ionic care
  • Multiple hairstyles with ionic care
  • Multiple hairstyles with ionic care
  • Multiple hairstyles with ionic care
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  • Multiple hairstyles with ionic care
  • Multiple hairstyles with ionic care
  • Multiple hairstyles with ionic care
  • Multiple hairstyles with ionic care
  • Multiple hairstyles with ionic care
  • Multiple hairstyles with ionic care
  • Multiple hairstyles with ionic care
  • Multiple hairstyles with ionic care
  • Multiple hairstyles with ionic care
  • Multiple hairstyles with ionic care

EssentialAir Styler

HP8663/00

4.1
| (57) Reviews
Multiple hairstyles with ionic care
Dry and style at once: the Philips Air Styler Essential allows you to create beautiful natural styles, whilst providing extra shine with Ionic care. The 4 attachments are suitable for both long and short hair, so you can enjoy easy styling.
See all benefits

Multiple hairstyles with ionic care

  • 4 attachments

  • Ionic care

  • ThermoProtect temperature

800 W styling power for salon-like results

800 W styling power for salon-like results

The Air Styler with 800 W airflow for gentle drying and styling. Achieve salon-like results every day.

More Care with ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

More Care with ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

Ionic conditioning enables anti-static drying. Charged negative ions eliminate static hair, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is smooth and frizz-free hair that shines beautifully.

ThermoProtect temperature setting

ThermoProtect temperature setting

The ThermoProtect temperature setting provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you will get the best results while caring for your hair.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

57

Reviews

17/08/2023

Nederland

Nederland

Mooie kapsel als in de salon

Deze fijne föhnborstel gebruik ik nu een aantal weken. Hij stylt mijn haar goed model en ik vind hem prettig in de hand liggen. Hij is een stuk compacter dan de meeste andere föhns en de opzetstukken zijn ook compact en dus zo mee te nemen. De kleur oogt chique. Hij ziet er stylisch uit. De föhn werkt eenvoudig en werkt voor zich geen ingewikkeld gedoe. Wat ik wel heb gemerkt is dat ik mijn haar goed gekamd moet hebben voor ik gebruik anders trekt hij nogal. Dat is ook logisch natuurlijk. Mijn haren zijn snel droog en goed in model. Een kappers gevoel maar dan thuis. Een verzorgde coupe dankzij de fijne en wat grovere borstelkoppen. Ik vind de koude luchtstand erg prettig zeker omdat ik verzekerd ben van pluisvrij haar. Toch vind ik ondanks mijn favoriete koude luchtstand het fijn dat er 3 standen opzitten zodat ik verschillende kan gebruiken als ik dat wil.

Pros

Handzaam

This review was made for 3000 Series BHA305/00 Airstyler

This review was made for 3000 Series BHA305/00 Airstyler

02/09/2020

Nederland

Nederland

Philips employee

Super blij mee !

[Employee of philipsglobal] Ik ben er blij mee heel handig en makkelijk te gebruiken ! Kortom gewoon kopen

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Essential HP8663/00 Airstyler

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Essential HP8663/00 Airstyler

20/12/2019

Nederland

Nederland

Verified buyer

Heel tevreden

Product van hoge kwaliteit, heel handig , gemakkelijk te gebruiken en meerdere functies. Het is een ideaal apparaat voor een betaalbare prijs

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Essential HP8663/00 Airstyler

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Essential HP8663/00 Airstyler

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