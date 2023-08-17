2 year warranty
HP8663/00
4 attachments
Ionic care
ThermoProtect temperature
The Air Styler with 800 W airflow for gentle drying and styling. Achieve salon-like results every day.
Ionic conditioning enables anti-static drying. Charged negative ions eliminate static hair, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is smooth and frizz-free hair that shines beautifully.
The ThermoProtect temperature setting provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you will get the best results while caring for your hair.
4.1
of 5
57
Reviews
Mammmm
17/08/2023
Nederland
Part of promotion
Mooie kapsel als in de salon
Deze fijne föhnborstel gebruik ik nu een aantal weken. Hij stylt mijn haar goed model en ik vind hem prettig in de hand liggen. Hij is een stuk compacter dan de meeste andere föhns en de opzetstukken zijn ook compact en dus zo mee te nemen. De kleur oogt chique. Hij ziet er stylisch uit. De föhn werkt eenvoudig en werkt voor zich geen ingewikkeld gedoe. Wat ik wel heb gemerkt is dat ik mijn haar goed gekamd moet hebben voor ik gebruik anders trekt hij nogal. Dat is ook logisch natuurlijk. Mijn haren zijn snel droog en goed in model. Een kappers gevoel maar dan thuis. Een verzorgde coupe dankzij de fijne en wat grovere borstelkoppen. Ik vind de koude luchtstand erg prettig zeker omdat ik verzekerd ben van pluisvrij haar. Toch vind ik ondanks mijn favoriete koude luchtstand het fijn dat er 3 standen opzitten zodat ik verschillende kan gebruiken als ik dat wil.
Pros
Handzaam
This review was made for 3000 Series BHA305/00 Airstyler
This review was made for 3000 Series BHA305/00 Airstyler
Badia
02/09/2020
Nederland
Philips employee
Super blij mee !
[Employee of philipsglobal] Ik ben er blij mee heel handig en makkelijk te gebruiken ! Kortom gewoon kopen
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Essential HP8663/00 Airstyler
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Essential HP8663/00 Airstyler
20/12/2019
Nederland
Verified buyer
Heel tevreden
Product van hoge kwaliteit, heel handig , gemakkelijk te gebruiken en meerdere functies. Het is een ideaal apparaat voor een betaalbare prijs
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Essential HP8663/00 Airstyler
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Essential HP8663/00 Airstyler