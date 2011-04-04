Search terms

    shaving heads

    HQ167/50
    • Keep a close shave Keep a close shave Keep a close shave
      Keep a close shave

      Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. See all benefits

        Keep a close shave

        Change heads every 12 months for best results

        • Lift & Cut
        • 3 heads
        Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

        Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

        Dual-blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.

        Wet use

        Wet use

        Use the shaver in the shower to save time and give yourself the fresh sensation of wet shaving.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving heads

          Fits product types
          • HQ6705
          • HQ671
          • HQ673
          • HQ6740
          • HQ6761
          • HQ6762
          • 6701X
          • 6705X
          • 6711X
          • 6737X
          • HQ6710
          • HQ6715
          • HQ6720
          • HQ6725
          • HQ6730
          • HQ6735
          • HQ6755
          • HQ6756
          • HQ6757
          • HQ6760
          • HQ6763

        • Shaving heads

          Shaving heads per packaging
          3

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

