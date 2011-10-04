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  • Keep a clean shave
  • Keep a clean shave

Discontinued

jet Clean cleaning solution

HQ200/03

4.3
| (64) Reviews | 90% recommend this product
Keep a clean shave
A clean shaver ensures maximum shaving performance. Use your Philips Jet Clean solution HQ200/03 with your Jet Cleaning system for a thorough clean of your Philips shaving heads.
See all benefits

For maximum performance

Keep a clean shave

  • Cleans and lubricates

  • Cool Breeze scent

Ensures maximum shaving performance

Ensures maximum shaving performance

Jet Clean solution for optimal maintenance; after cleaning the shaving head smells, looks and performs as new.

For a thorough clean

After cleaning, the shaving heads of your Philips electric shaver smell, look and perform like new.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

64

Reviews

90%

recommend this product

2

04/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

this product was found to be excellent for cleaning the razor

It did what it said it does on the outside. I was very plleased with the result.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HQ200/03 jet Clean cleaning solution

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HQ200/03 jet Clean cleaning solution

03/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

a simple product that does the job it is supposed to do

It does what it says on the bottle. Not really rocket science but perfectly adequate for the job of cleaning a razor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HQ200/03 jet Clean cleaning solution

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HQ200/03 jet Clean cleaning solution

03/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Very good product

The shaver always shaves better after using the cleaner containing this solution.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HQ200/03 jet Clean cleaning solution

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HQ200/03 jet Clean cleaning solution

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