2 year warranty
Discontinued
Cleans and lubricates
Cool Breeze scent
Jet Clean solution for optimal maintenance; after cleaning the shaving head smells, looks and performs as new.
After cleaning, the shaving heads of your Philips electric shaver smell, look and perform like new.
4.3
of 5
64
Reviews
90%
recommend this product
scratchy
04/10/2011
United Kingdom
this product was found to be excellent for cleaning the razor
It did what it said it does on the outside. I was very plleased with the result.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HQ200/03 jet Clean cleaning solution
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HQ200/03 jet Clean cleaning solution
Frimboat
03/10/2011
United Kingdom
a simple product that does the job it is supposed to do
It does what it says on the bottle. Not really rocket science but perfectly adequate for the job of cleaning a razor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HQ200/03 jet Clean cleaning solution
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HQ200/03 jet Clean cleaning solution
Trev
03/10/2011
United Kingdom
Very good product
The shaver always shaves better after using the cleaner containing this solution.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HQ200/03 jet Clean cleaning solution
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HQ200/03 jet Clean cleaning solution