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2 year warranty
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Face Shavers
All series
8200 series Electric shaver
Discontinued
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HQ8240
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User manual
All (2)
Can I replace the battery of my Philips Shaver?
Can I charge my Philips shaver after every shave?
Protective cap
Electric shaver & ShaverShaving head retaining frame
Power adapter
ShaversCleansing brush
My Philips Shaver is leaking water
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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