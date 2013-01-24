Search terms
Keep a close shave
Every year the blades of your Philips shaver travel the height of Mt. Everest... 49 times! After such a workout, even the best materials can lose their edge. Retain your shaver's peak performance - replace heads HQ8/51 every 2 years.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Dual-blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.
The Philips shaver has ultra-thin heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble.
The skin friendly profile enables smooth skin contact for a comfortable shave.
Shaving heads