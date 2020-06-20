[Employee of philipsglobal] I like to cook curries, stews and soups. I don't suffer crying jags when chopping onions but when it comes to kitchen knife skills, I'm pretty slow and unsure. This turned out to be a real time- and labour-saving device with really even results, using both the basket chopper and the main blades. So far, I've tried onions, carrots, celery, peppers, herbs, tomatoes and lamb. Looks promising for nuts too next time I'm baking since the pre-chopped stuff is always dry and tasteless. Easy to clean and feels very sturdy. Blades are very sharp though so be careful when cleaning.