ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

Discontinued

HR2505/90

HR2505/90

4.1
| (243) Reviews
See all benefits
ChopDrop technology

ChopDrop technology

Recognising how unpleasant and difficult chopping onions is, Philips has cleverly developed ChopDrop technology to allow you to chop them like a chef in an easy way. The uniquely designed chamber keeps the onion in while the three sharp blades chop. Once the pieces reach the optimal size, they are dropped in the bowl: dry and regular every time. Perfect for onions, but also other vegetables, fruit, cheese, nuts and more.

Powerful 500 W motor

Powerful 500 W motor

The powerful 500 W motor of the Philips OnionChef chopper ensures you can chop even hard ingredients quickly and easily.

Sharp stainless steel blades

Philips OnionChef chopper is equipped with sharp stainless steel blades. The three fine blades of the ChopDrop technology ensure dry and regular chopping of delicate ingredients without mashing. The separately provided high-speed chopping blade, however, is capable of crushing even hard ingredients.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Find a spare part or an accessory

Go to parts and accessories

Parts & Accessories

Reviews

Understand product reviews

4.1

of 5

243

Reviews

5
4
3
2
1

Bob123456

20/06/2020

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Onion chef

It does what I bought it for. I bought it to chop onions and it does that

Pros

Chops onions

Cons

Bit of a bind getting all of the onion out of the collection jar

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR2505/91 OnionChef

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR2505/91 OnionChef

bromsman

20/06/2020

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Perfect chopper

I have had a few choppers in my time this is the best very good results easy to clean and store. Another Philips product that is well designed and a joy to use.

Pros

Easy to clean, perfect chopped items

Cons

A bit top heavy

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR2505/91 OnionChef

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR2505/91 OnionChef

dham87

18/03/2020

United Kingdom

Philips employee

Best Chopper ever used

[Employee of philipsglobal] Very Good Product..with multipurpose use. Makes cooking very easy.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR2505/91 OnionChef

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR2505/91 OnionChef

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.