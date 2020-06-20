2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR2505/90
Recognising how unpleasant and difficult chopping onions is, Philips has cleverly developed ChopDrop technology to allow you to chop them like a chef in an easy way. The uniquely designed chamber keeps the onion in while the three sharp blades chop. Once the pieces reach the optimal size, they are dropped in the bowl: dry and regular every time. Perfect for onions, but also other vegetables, fruit, cheese, nuts and more.
The powerful 500 W motor of the Philips OnionChef chopper ensures you can chop even hard ingredients quickly and easily.
Philips OnionChef chopper is equipped with sharp stainless steel blades. The three fine blades of the ChopDrop technology ensure dry and regular chopping of delicate ingredients without mashing. The separately provided high-speed chopping blade, however, is capable of crushing even hard ingredients.
Understand product reviews
4.1
of 5
243
Reviews
Bob123456
20/06/2020
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Onion chef
It does what I bought it for. I bought it to chop onions and it does that
Pros
Chops onions
Cons
Bit of a bind getting all of the onion out of the collection jar
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR2505/91 OnionChef
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR2505/91 OnionChef
bromsman
20/06/2020
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Perfect chopper
I have had a few choppers in my time this is the best very good results easy to clean and store. Another Philips product that is well designed and a joy to use.
Pros
Easy to clean, perfect chopped items
Cons
A bit top heavy
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR2505/91 OnionChef
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR2505/91 OnionChef
dham87
18/03/2020
United Kingdom
Philips employee
Best Chopper ever used
[Employee of philipsglobal] Very Good Product..with multipurpose use. Makes cooking very easy.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR2505/91 OnionChef
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR2505/91 OnionChef