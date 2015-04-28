2 year warranty
Discontinued
with Natural MICRO tec
NIVEA FOR MEN moisturising shaving conditioner is dispensed directly onto your skin
Simply pump the NIVEA FOR MEN shaving conditioner from the refill can directly into the Philips NIVEA FOR MEN shaver.
4.5
of 5
104
Reviews
96%
recommend this product
Michaeleb
28/04/2015
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Ideal for the job
Easy to use.Soft and smooth.Leaves skin feeling great.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HS800/04 Shaving conditioner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HS800/04 Shaving conditioner
doley33
15/07/2013
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
good product
this product is great does what i want it to do very good on the face
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HS800/04 Shaving conditioner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HS800/04 Shaving conditioner
lefty300
15/03/2013
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
It is easy to use
one of the best features is the lotion when you perspire the razor doesn't drag on your face so not only does it condition it also stops drag
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HS800/04 Shaving conditioner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HS800/04 Shaving conditioner