Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery on orders over £30

    NIVEA

    Shaving conditioner

    HS800/04
    NIVEA
    Find support for this product
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    NIVEA
    • Moisturising shaving conditioner Moisturising shaving conditioner Moisturising shaving conditioner
      -{discount-value}

      NIVEA Shaving conditioner

      HS800/04
      Find support for this product

      Moisturising shaving conditioner

      Moisturising shaving conditioner for your Philips NIVEA FOR MEN shaver. The formula is enriched with Chamomile and Vitamins to condition your skin and support a healthy look. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: £7.00
      Find similar products

      NIVEA Shaving conditioner

      Moisturising shaving conditioner

      Moisturising shaving conditioner for your Philips NIVEA FOR MEN shaver. The formula is enriched with Chamomile and Vitamins to condition your skin and support a healthy look. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all other-accessories

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Shaving conditioner

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Moisturising shaving conditioner

        Only for Philips NIVEA FOR MEN HS8000 series

        • with Natural MICRO tec
        NIVEA FOR MEN conditioner dispensing system

        NIVEA FOR MEN conditioner dispensing system

        NIVEA FOR MEN moisturising shaving conditioner is dispensed directly onto your skin

        Integrated cartridge refill system

        Integrated cartridge refill system

        Simply pump the NIVEA FOR MEN shaving conditioner from the refill can directly into the Philips NIVEA FOR MEN shaver.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Shaving conditioner refill can
          for NIVEA FOR MEN Shaver 8000 series

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            Klarna - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Student discount