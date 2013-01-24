Home
    shaving unit and lotion cartridge

    HS85
      Every year your blades travel the height of Mt. Everest...49 times! After such a workout, even the best materials can lose their edge. Retain your razor's peak performance — replace the heads every 12 months.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Every year your blades travel the height of Mt. Everest...49 times! After such a workout, even the best materials can lose their edge. Retain your razor's peak performance — replace the heads every 12 months.

      Every year your blades travel the height of Mt. Everest...49 times! After such a workout, even the best materials can lose their edge. Retain your razor's peak performance — replace the heads every 12 months.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Every year your blades travel the height of Mt. Everest...49 times! After such a workout, even the best materials can lose their edge. Retain your razor's peak performance — replace the heads every 12 months.

        Dual blade system: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.

        The Flex Tracker automatically tracks the curves of your face and helps to protect against skin irritation.

        The shaving heads have unique glide rings to help the shaver move smoothly over your face.

        Shaving in the shower saves time and gives you the fresh sensation of wet shaving.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving heads

          Fits product types
          • 8020X
          • 8040X
          • HS8420
          • HS8440
          • HS8460
          Shaving units per packaging
          1

