Other items in the box
- 2 x AAA Batteries
- FM antenna
- Power cord
- Quick start guide
- Remote Control
- World Wide Warranty leaflet
Search terms
Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Breathtaking clarity of all sound details
Discover Crystal Clear Sound with the new Philips SoundHub home theatre system HTB9245D. The titanium tweeters deliver astonishing clarity of every sound detail. Start enjoying your favourite films and music as they were meant to be heard.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Breathtaking clarity of all sound details
Discover Crystal Clear Sound with the new Philips SoundHub home theatre system HTB9245D. The titanium tweeters deliver astonishing clarity of every sound detail. Start enjoying your favourite films and music as they were meant to be heard.
Breathtaking clarity of all sound details
Discover Crystal Clear Sound with the new Philips SoundHub home theatre system HTB9245D. The titanium tweeters deliver astonishing clarity of every sound detail. Start enjoying your favourite films and music as they were meant to be heard.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Breathtaking clarity of all sound details
Discover Crystal Clear Sound with the new Philips SoundHub home theatre system HTB9245D. The titanium tweeters deliver astonishing clarity of every sound detail. Start enjoying your favourite films and music as they were meant to be heard.
2.1 3D Blu-ray Home theatre
Philips shop price
Total:
With Philips' Crystal Clear Sound, you will now be able to discern and appreciate every sound detail the way it's meant to be heard and as the artist or director intended! Crystal Clear Sound reproduces the sound source—whether it's an action film, a musical or a live performance—faithfully, precisely and without any distortion. Philips home theatres with Crystal Clear Sound keep audio processing to a minimum, preserving the purity of the original audio content. The result is greater sonic accuracy delivered to your ears.
Philips' new CinemaPerfect HD engine offers quad full HD for better video playback than ever. The intelligent engine sharpens and reduces noise that is produced when video is compressed into MPEG format. Together with improved upscale processing, the engine produces sharp and deep images on screen.
The HDMI Hub gives you the ease of connecting all your devices to the TV without too many wires. It provides you the convenience of enjoying the best possible sound quality while watching different content on your flat TV. You can connect all your HDMI devices directly into the home theatre system's HDMI hub and using only one cable to connect to your flat TV. With this setup, you can easily enjoy your movies or TV programmes in HD picture and sound and not have to deal with messy wires!
Bluetooth is a short-range wireless communication technology that is both stable and energy efficient. The technology allows for easy wireless connection to other Bluetooth devices, so you can play your favourite music from any smartphone, tablet or laptop, including the iPod or iPhone, with a Bluetooth-enabled speaker.
The co-developed tweeters, crafted in titanium, are very rigid and light to guarantee undistorted sound. Their incredible resistance to distortion and resonance through the whole audible frequency range guarantees superb clarity for all sound details.
The Philips proprietary Premium Class D Amplifiers are designed to preserve the original sound source for greater audio signal accuracy, thus allowing acoustic details in music and movies to be delivered exactly as the artist or director intended.
Philips Virtual Surround Sound produces rich and immersive surround sound from a less than five-speaker system. Highly advanced spatial algorithms faithfully replicate the sonic characteristics that occur in an ideal 5.1-channel environment. Any high quality stereo source is transformed into true-to-life, multi-channel surround sound. No need to purchase extra speakers, wires or speaker stands to appreciate room-filling sound.
Unique speakers designed with exposed tweeters to give maximum dispersion and openness in the sound.
Thanks to built-in Wi-Fi, by simply connecting your home theatre directly to your home network, you can experience a rich selection of popular online services. You can enjoy some of the best websites offering movies, pictures, infotainment and other online content tailored to fit your TV screen.
iPod/iPhone music playback and recharge.
Philips home theatre and Blu-ray player with Smart TV offer you an array of enhanced features, including Net TV, SimplyShare and MyRemote. Net TV brings a wide range of online information and entertainment to your TV for services like video-on-demand. With SimplyShare, you can access photos, music and movies stored on your PC from the comfort of your sofa. You can also use your smartphone/tablet to control your home theatre via the Philips MyRemote app.
Sound
Loudspeakers
Connectivity
Convenience
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Optical Playback Media
File Format
Audio Playback
Video Playback
Still Picture Playback
Picture/Display
Power
Dimensions
Accessories
Outer Carton
Packaging dimensions
Product dimensions