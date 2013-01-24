Home
    Fidelio SoundHub 2.1 3D Blu-ray Home theatre

    HTB9245D/12
    Fidelio
      -{discount-value}

      Discover Crystal Clear Sound with the new Philips SoundHub home theatre system HTB9245D. The titanium tweeters deliver astonishing clarity of every sound detail. Start enjoying your favourite films and music as they were meant to be heard.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Discover Crystal Clear Sound with the new Philips SoundHub home theatre system HTB9245D. The titanium tweeters deliver astonishing clarity of every sound detail. Start enjoying your favourite films and music as they were meant to be heard.

      Discover Crystal Clear Sound with the new Philips SoundHub home theatre system HTB9245D. The titanium tweeters deliver astonishing clarity of every sound detail. Start enjoying your favourite films and music as they were meant to be heard.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Discover Crystal Clear Sound with the new Philips SoundHub home theatre system HTB9245D. The titanium tweeters deliver astonishing clarity of every sound detail. Start enjoying your favourite films and music as they were meant to be heard.

        SoundHub

        SoundHub

        Breathtaking clarity of all sound details

        Obsessed with Sound

        • Titanium tweeters
        • CinemaPerfect HD
        • Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth®
        • 500 W
        Crystal Clear Sound for superbly clear and detailed sound

        Crystal Clear Sound for superbly clear and detailed sound

        With Philips' Crystal Clear Sound, you will now be able to discern and appreciate every sound detail the way it's meant to be heard and as the artist or director intended! Crystal Clear Sound reproduces the sound source—whether it's an action film, a musical or a live performance—faithfully, precisely and without any distortion. Philips home theatres with Crystal Clear Sound keep audio processing to a minimum, preserving the purity of the original audio content. The result is greater sonic accuracy delivered to your ears.

        CinemaPerfect HD for ultra-high-resolution video playback

        CinemaPerfect HD for ultra-high-resolution video playback

        Philips' new CinemaPerfect HD engine offers quad full HD for better video playback than ever. The intelligent engine sharpens and reduces noise that is produced when video is compressed into MPEG format. Together with improved upscale processing, the engine produces sharp and deep images on screen.

        Integrated HDMI Hub connects devices to the TV conveniently

        Integrated HDMI Hub connects devices to the TV conveniently

        The HDMI Hub gives you the ease of connecting all your devices to the TV without too many wires. It provides you the convenience of enjoying the best possible sound quality while watching different content on your flat TV. You can connect all your HDMI devices directly into the home theatre system's HDMI hub and using only one cable to connect to your flat TV. With this setup, you can easily enjoy your movies or TV programmes in HD picture and sound and not have to deal with messy wires!

        Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

        Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

        Bluetooth is a short-range wireless communication technology that is both stable and energy efficient. The technology allows for easy wireless connection to other Bluetooth devices, so you can play your favourite music from any smartphone, tablet or laptop, including the iPod or iPhone, with a Bluetooth-enabled speaker.

        Titanium tweeters for undistorted sound with superb clarity

        Titanium tweeters for undistorted sound with superb clarity

        The co-developed tweeters, crafted in titanium, are very rigid and light to guarantee undistorted sound. Their incredible resistance to distortion and resonance through the whole audible frequency range guarantees superb clarity for all sound details.

        Premium Class D Amplifiers to preserve every sound detail

        Premium Class D Amplifiers to preserve every sound detail

        The Philips proprietary Premium Class D Amplifiers are designed to preserve the original sound source for greater audio signal accuracy, thus allowing acoustic details in music and movies to be delivered exactly as the artist or director intended.

        Virtual Surround Sound for a realistic movie experience

        Virtual Surround Sound for a realistic movie experience

        Philips Virtual Surround Sound produces rich and immersive surround sound from a less than five-speaker system. Highly advanced spatial algorithms faithfully replicate the sonic characteristics that occur in an ideal 5.1-channel environment. Any high quality stereo source is transformed into true-to-life, multi-channel surround sound. No need to purchase extra speakers, wires or speaker stands to appreciate room-filling sound.

        Unique speakers with exposed tweeter for undisturbed sound

        Unique speakers with exposed tweeter for undisturbed sound

        Unique speakers designed with exposed tweeters to give maximum dispersion and openness in the sound.

        Built-in Wi-Fi to enjoy your connected media wirelessly

        Built-in Wi-Fi to enjoy your connected media wirelessly

        Thanks to built-in Wi-Fi, by simply connecting your home theatre directly to your home network, you can experience a rich selection of popular online services. You can enjoy some of the best websites offering movies, pictures, infotainment and other online content tailored to fit your TV screen.

        Lifestyle design in high quality brushed aluminium and glass

        Lifestyle design in high quality brushed aluminium and glass

        iPod/iPhone music playback and recharge

        iPod/iPhone music playback and recharge.

        Smart TV to enjoy online services and access multimedia on your TV

        Philips home theatre and Blu-ray player with Smart TV offer you an array of enhanced features, including Net TV, SimplyShare and MyRemote. Net TV brings a wide range of online information and entertainment to your TV for services like video-on-demand. With SimplyShare, you can access photos, music and movies stored on your PC from the comfort of your sofa. You can also use your smartphone/tablet to control your home theatre via the Philips MyRemote app.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Equalizer settings
          • Gaming
          • Movie
          • Music
          • News
          • Original
          Sound Enhancement
          • Dialogue Enhancer
          • DoubleBass
          • FullSound
          • Night Mode
          • Treble, Mid and Bass Control
          Sound System
          • Dolby Digital 5.1
          • Dolby Digital Plus
          • Dolby True HD
          • DTS Digital Surround
          • DTS-HD High Resolution Audio
          Satellite speaker output power
          135 W x2
          Subwoofer output power
          230 W
          Total Power RMS @ 30% THD
          500  W

        • Loudspeakers

          Loudspeaker types
          2 x Satellite speakers
          Drivers per Satellite speaker
          • 1 x 1" Titanium tweeter
          • 2 x 3" Full range woofers
          Satellite speaker freq range
          150–20k  Hz
          Satellite speaker impedance
          5  ohm
          Subwoofer type
          Active
          Subwoofer driver
          1 x 6.5" woofer
          Subwoofer freq range
          20–150  Hz
          Subwoofer impedance
          3  ohm

        • Connectivity

          Front/Side connections
          • USB
          • Audio in
          Integrated Connections
          Wi-Fi
          Rear Connections
          • HDMI 1.4 output (ARC)
          • HDMI IN 3
          • AUX in
          • Digital optical in
          • Ethernet
          • FM Antenna Socket
          • Mini Easy-Fit Speaker Jacks
          • Subwoofer out
          Smart TV
          • DLNA
          • MyRemote
          • Net TV
          • SimplyShare

        • Convenience

          EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
          • 21:9 format subtitle support
          • Audio Return Channel
          • Automatic audio input mapping
          • Dynamic Lipsync
          • One touch play
          • One touch standby
          • Remote Control-Passthrough
          HDMI Features
          • 3D
          • Audio Return Channel (ARC)
          • Content Type
          • Deep colour

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          RDS
          Station Name
          Tuner Bands
          FM
          Number of Pre-set Channels
          40

        • Optical Playback Media

          Playable Discs
          • AVCHD
          • BD
          • BD R/BD RE
          • CD
          • CDDA
          • CD-R/CD-RW
          • DVD
          • DVD +R/+RW
          • DVD -R/-RW
          • SVCD
          • VCD

        • File Format

          Audio
          • aac
          • mka
          • mp3
          • wav
          • wma
          Picture
          • GIF
          • JPEG
          • JPG
          Video
          • asf
          • avi
          • DivX
          • mkv
          • mp4
          • mpeg
          • mpg
          • wmv
          • flv
          • mov

        • Audio Playback

          Compression format
          • AAC
          • MP3
          • WAV
          • WMA
          • Dolby Digital
          • DTS
          • FLAC
          • Ogg Vorbis
          MP3 bit rates
          32 - 320 kbps

        • Video Playback

          Compression formats
          • AVCHD
          • DivX Plus HD
          • MPEG1
          • MPEG2
          • MPEG4
          • WMV SD
          • avi
          • MKV
          • WMV HD
          • XviD

        • Still Picture Playback

          Compression format
          • GIF
          • JPEG
          • JPEG HD
          • JPEG Progressive
          • PNG
          Picture Enhancement
          • Rotate
          • Slideshow with music playback
          • Zoom

        • Picture/Display

          Philips Branded feature
          CinemaPerfect HD
          Picture enhancement
          • Quad HD (3840 x 2160)
          • Instant 2D to 3D
          • HD (720p, 1080i, 1080p/24fps)
          • Progressive scan
          • Video upscaling

        • Power

          Power consumption
          135  W
          Power supply
          • 220-240 V
          • 50 Hz
          Standby power consumption
          < 0.5 W

        • Dimensions

          Main Unit (W x H x D)
          307 x 66 x 304  mm
          Main Unit Weight
          3.87  kg
          Satellite Speaker (W x H x D)
          131 x 334 x 99  mm
          Satellite Speaker Weight
          1.2  kg
          Satellite Speaker Cable length
          3  m
          Subwoofer (W x H x D)
          196 x 397 x 342  mm
          Subwoofer Weight
          5.3  kg
          Subwoofer cable length
          3  m
          Packaging (W x H x D)
          570 x 413 x 400  mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          16.6  kg

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • 2 x AAA Batteries
          • FM antenna
          • Power cord
          • Quick start guide
          • Remote Control
          • World Wide Warranty leaflet

        • Outer Carton

          EAN
          87 12581 67896 8
          Gross weight
          18.8  kg
          Height
          43  cm
          Length
          71  cm
          Net weight
          12.8  kg
          Number of consumer packages
          1
          Tare weight
          6  kg
          Width
          40.5  cm

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          40.5  cm
          EAN
          87 12581 67896 8
          Gross weight
          18.8  kg
          Height
          43  cm
          Net weight
          12.8  kg
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton
          Tare weight
          6  kg
          Type of shelf placement
          Laying
          Width
          71  cm

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          30.72  cm
          Height
          6.89  cm
          Weight
          2.2  kg
          Width
          30.44  cm

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • FM antenna
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide
        • Remote Control
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet

            • The home theatre can also be matched with all other Philips TVs.
            • To check whether Video on Demand is available in your country, please visit www.philips.com/blu-ray.