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2 year warranty
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30-day return
Home audio
All series
5.1 DVD Home theatre
Discontinued
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HTD3510G/94
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Supports control of selected models of Philips Bluetooth speakers, soundbars, party speakers, micro systems, CD soundmachine, portable radio.
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User manual
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How many files/folders can be read when using USB-direct?
How to setup ARC for my Philips Home Theatre system?
It takes long to display USB content on my Philips device
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