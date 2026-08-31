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  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Remote control photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Remote control photograph

Discontinued

DVD home theatre system

HTS3105/98

Turn up your experience

This stylish and compact full digital home entertainment system plays practically any disc in high-quality Dolby DTS multi-channel sound. So just relax and fully immerse yourself in movies and music at home.

See all benefits

with cinematic surround sound

Turn up your experience

  • DivX Ultra

Movies: DVD, DVD+R/RW, DVD-R/RW, (S)VCD, DivX

Multi-format playability allows you to play most disc formats for maximum disc compatibility and viewing pleasure.

Karaoke for endless karaoke entertainment at home

Karaoke for endless karaoke entertainment at home

The Karaoke feature on your DVD player provides endless entertainment and maximum audio and singing enjoyment. You can enhance your performance by adding an "echo" effect to your voice. The key controls allow you to choose the optimal key for your personal vocal range.

Music: CD, MP3-CD, CD-R/RW and Windows Media™ Audio

Multi-format playability allows you to play most disc formats for maximum disc compatibility and listening pleasure.

Technical specifications

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