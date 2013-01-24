  • 2 year warranty

  • 30 days return guarantee

  • Free delivery from £ 20

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    DVD home theatre system

    HTS3265/75
    • Power up your entertainment Power up your entertainment Power up your entertainment
      -{discount-value}

      DVD home theatre system

      HTS3265/75

      Power up your entertainment

      Experience sensational home entertainment with the powerful surround-sound delivered by this system. Enjoy endless entertainment with Karaoke Scoring, playback from USB drives, portable media players and practically any type of disc.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      DVD home theatre system

      Power up your entertainment

      Experience sensational home entertainment with the powerful surround-sound delivered by this system. Enjoy endless entertainment with Karaoke Scoring, playback from USB drives, portable media players and practically any type of disc.

      Power up your entertainment

      Experience sensational home entertainment with the powerful surround-sound delivered by this system. Enjoy endless entertainment with Karaoke Scoring, playback from USB drives, portable media players and practically any type of disc.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      DVD home theatre system

      Power up your entertainment

      Experience sensational home entertainment with the powerful surround-sound delivered by this system. Enjoy endless entertainment with Karaoke Scoring, playback from USB drives, portable media players and practically any type of disc.

      Similar products

      See all Home Theatre

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        DVD home theatre system

        DVD home theatre system

        Total:

        Power up your entertainment

        with compact powerful speakers

        USB Link plays photos and music from USB flash drives

        USB Link plays photos and music from USB flash drives

        The Universal Serial Bus or USB is a protocol standard that is conveniently used to link PCs, peripherals and consumer electronic equipment. With USB Link, all you have to do is plug in your USB device, select the photo or music, and play away.

        DTS, Dolby Digital and Pro Logic II surround sound

        DTS, Dolby Digital and Pro Logic II surround sound

        A built-in DTS and Dolby Digital decoder eliminates the need for an external decoder by processing all six channels of audio information to provide a surround sound experience and an astoundingly natural sense of ambience and dynamic realism. Dolby Pro Logic II provides five channels of surround processing from any stereo source.

        DivX Ultra Certified for enhanced playback of DivX videos

        DivX Ultra Certified for enhanced playback of DivX videos

        With DivX support, you can enjoy DivX encoded videos in the comfort of your living room. The DivX media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files such as movies, trailers and music videos on media, e.g. CD-R/RW and DVD recordable discs. DivX Ultra combines DivX playback with great features including integrated subtitles, multiple audio languages, multiple tracks and menus into one convenient file format.

        Karaoke scoring for fun and exciting song contests at home

        Karaoke scoring for fun and exciting song contests at home

        Add a dash of fun to your Karaoke sessions with Karaoke Scoring. Allow your performance to be judged for further improvement, or for friendly competitions. Karaoke Scoring automatically rates your singing and gives you a humorous picture that is tied to how well you did. The fun never ends.

        12-bit/108 MHz video processing for sharp, natural images

        12-bit/108 MHz video processing for sharp, natural images

        12-bit Video DAC is a superior Digital-to-Analogue Converter that preserves every detail of the authentic picture quality. It shows subtle shades and smoother graduation of colours, resulting in a more vibrant and natural picture. The limitations of the standard 10-bit DAC become particularly apparent when it is used with large screens and projectors.

        Easy-fit™ connectors with colour-coding for a simple setup

        Easy-fit™ connectors with colour-coding for a simple setup

        Colour-coded connectors provide a simple and user-friendly solution for connecting the speakers and subwoofer to the centre unit of the home entertainment system simply by plugging the connectors into the matching coloured interface at the rear of the centre unit.

        MP3 Link plays music from portable media players

        MP3 Link plays music from portable media players

        MP3 Link allows playback of MP3 files directly from your portable media player on your home theatre system. Simply connect your portable MP3 player to the built-in MP3 Link jack and enjoy your MP3 music in the superior sound quality delivered by the Philips home theatre system. MP3 Link brings your portable music into the comfort of your living room.

        Plays DivX, MP3, WMA and JPEG digital camera photos

        Plays DivX, MP3, WMA and JPEG digital camera photos

        Play virtually any media format you want - whether it is DivX, MP3, WMA or JPEG. Experience the unbeatable convenience of great playability, and the luxury of sharing media files on your TV or home theatre system - in the comfort of your living room.

        Plays CD, (S)VCD, DVD, DVD+R/RW, DVD-R/RW, DVD+R DL

        Plays CD, (S)VCD, DVD, DVD+R/RW, DVD-R/RW, DVD+R DL

        Play virtually any disc you want - whether they are CDs, (S)VCDs, DVDs, DVD+R, DVD-R, DVD+RW, DVD-RW or DVD+R DL. Experience unbeatable flexibility and the convenience of playing all your discs on the one device.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          D/A converter
          12bit, 108MHz
          Picture enhancement
          Progressive Scan

        • Sound

          Total Output Power
          600  W
          Output power (RMS)
          4x75W, 2x150W
          D/A converter
          24-bit, 192 kHz
          Frequency response
          180-14000  Hz
          Signal to noise ratio
          > 60 dB
          Sound System
          • Dolby Digital
          • Dolby Prologic II
          • DTS
          • Stereo
          Equalizer settings
          • Action
          • Classic
          • Concert
          • Drama
          • Gaming
          • Lounge
          • Rock
          • Sports
          Sound Enhancement
          • Class "D" Digital Amplifier
          • Night Mode

        • Video Playback

          Compression formats
          • MPEG1
          • MPEG2
          • DivX 3.11
          • DivX 4.x
          • DivX 5.x
          • DivX 6.0
          • DivX Ultra
          Playback Media
          • DVD-Video
          • DVD+R/+RW
          • DVD-R/-RW
          • Video CD/SVCD
          • CD-R/CD-RW
          Video disc playback system
          • NTSC
          • PAL

        • Audio Playback

          Compression format
          • MP3
          • WMA
          Playback Media
          • CD-R/RW
          • USB flash drive
          • CD
          MP3 bit rates
          32-256 kbps and VBR

        • Still Picture Playback

          Picture compression format
          JPEG
          Playback Media
          • DVD+R/+RW
          • DVD-R/-RW
          • CD-R/RW
          • USB flash drive
          Picture enhancement
          • Rotate
          • Zoom
          • Slideshow with music playback

        • Tuner/reception/transmission

          Tuner Bands
          FM
          No. of preset Audio Channels
          40

        • Connectivity

          Rear Connections
          • Component Video output
          • Composite video (CVBS) output
          • AUX in
          • FM Antenna
          • Easy-Fit speaker connectors
          Front/Side connections
          • Microphone input 3.5 mm jack
          • MP3 Line-in
          • USB

        • Power

          Power supply
          120/230 VAC, 50/60 Hz
          Standby power consumption
          < 1 W
          Power consumption
          100  W

        • Loudspeakers

          Satellite speaker drivers
          3" full-range woofer
          Satellite speaker impedance
          4  ohm
          Satellite speaker freq range
          150-20,000  Hz
          Centre Speaker
          Magnetically shielded
          Centre speaker drivers
          3" full-range woofer
          Centre speaker impedance
          8  ohm
          Centre freq range
          150-20,000  Hz
          Subwoofer driver
          6.5" high-efficiency woofer
          Subwoofer type
          Passive
          Subwoofer impedance
          8  ohm
          Subwoofer freq range
          45-150  Hz

        • Accessories

          Included Accessories
          • Remote Control
          • 2 x AAA Batteries
          • CVBS video cable
          • FM antenna
          • Quick start guide
          • User manual
          • World Wide Warranty leaflet
          • Power cord

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          360  mm
          Set Height
          58  mm
          Set Depth
          332  mm
          Set weight
          2.8  kg
          Surround Speaker Width
          103  mm
          Surround Speaker Height
          203  mm
          Surround Speaker Depth
          71  mm
          Surround Speaker Weight
          0.656  kg
          Centre Speaker Width
          244  mm
          Centre Speaker Height
          105  mm
          Centre Speaker Depth
          74  mm
          Centre Speaker Weight
          0.78  kg
          Subwoofer Width
          163  mm
          Subwoofer Height
          363  mm
          Subwoofer Depth
          369  mm
          Subwoofer Weight
          4.865  kg
          Packaging Width
          446  mm
          Packaging Height
          417  mm
          Packaging Depth
          378  mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          13  kg

        • Outer Box

          Gross weight
          13.605  kg
          Height
          43  cm
          Length
          45.8  cm
          Net weight
          11.645  kg
          Tare weight
          1.96  kg
          Width
          45  cm
          EAN
          87 12581 43743 5
          Number of consumer packages
          1

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          45  cm
          Gross weight
          13.605  kg
          Height
          43  cm
          Net weight
          11.645  kg
          Tare weight
          1.96  kg
          Width
          45.8  cm
          EAN
          87 12581 43743 5
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Box

        • Product dimensions

          Cable length
          0  cm
          Depth
          0  cm
          Height
          0  cm
          Weight
          0  kg
          Width
          0  cm

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Remote Control
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • CVBS video cable
        • FM antenna
        • Quick start guide
        • User manual
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet
        • Power cord

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.