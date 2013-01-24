Other items in the box
- Remote Control
- 2 x AAA Batteries
- CVBS video cable
- FM antenna
- Quick start guide
- User manual
- World Wide Warranty leaflet
- Power cord
Power up your entertainment
Experience sensational home entertainment with the powerful surround-sound delivered by this system. Enjoy endless entertainment with Karaoke Scoring, playback from USB drives, portable media players and practically any type of disc.
DVD home theatre system
The Universal Serial Bus or USB is a protocol standard that is conveniently used to link PCs, peripherals and consumer electronic equipment. With USB Link, all you have to do is plug in your USB device, select the photo or music, and play away.
A built-in DTS and Dolby Digital decoder eliminates the need for an external decoder by processing all six channels of audio information to provide a surround sound experience and an astoundingly natural sense of ambience and dynamic realism. Dolby Pro Logic II provides five channels of surround processing from any stereo source.
With DivX support, you can enjoy DivX encoded videos in the comfort of your living room. The DivX media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files such as movies, trailers and music videos on media, e.g. CD-R/RW and DVD recordable discs. DivX Ultra combines DivX playback with great features including integrated subtitles, multiple audio languages, multiple tracks and menus into one convenient file format.
Add a dash of fun to your Karaoke sessions with Karaoke Scoring. Allow your performance to be judged for further improvement, or for friendly competitions. Karaoke Scoring automatically rates your singing and gives you a humorous picture that is tied to how well you did. The fun never ends.
12-bit Video DAC is a superior Digital-to-Analogue Converter that preserves every detail of the authentic picture quality. It shows subtle shades and smoother graduation of colours, resulting in a more vibrant and natural picture. The limitations of the standard 10-bit DAC become particularly apparent when it is used with large screens and projectors.
Colour-coded connectors provide a simple and user-friendly solution for connecting the speakers and subwoofer to the centre unit of the home entertainment system simply by plugging the connectors into the matching coloured interface at the rear of the centre unit.
MP3 Link allows playback of MP3 files directly from your portable media player on your home theatre system. Simply connect your portable MP3 player to the built-in MP3 Link jack and enjoy your MP3 music in the superior sound quality delivered by the Philips home theatre system. MP3 Link brings your portable music into the comfort of your living room.
Play virtually any media format you want - whether it is DivX, MP3, WMA or JPEG. Experience the unbeatable convenience of great playability, and the luxury of sharing media files on your TV or home theatre system - in the comfort of your living room.
Play virtually any disc you want - whether they are CDs, (S)VCDs, DVDs, DVD+R, DVD-R, DVD+RW, DVD-RW or DVD+R DL. Experience unbeatable flexibility and the convenience of playing all your discs on the one device.
Picture/Display
Sound
Video Playback
Audio Playback
Still Picture Playback
Tuner/reception/transmission
Connectivity
Power
Loudspeakers
Accessories
Dimensions
Outer Box
Packaging dimensions
Product dimensions
