2 year warranty
Discontinued
HTS5580/12
Obsessed with sound
This full-digital system delivers outstanding surround sound, providing a theatre-like movie experience in your home. It plays back a wide variety of formats from any sort of disc and from portable media players and USB sticks.
3D Angled Speakers
Blu-ray 3D playback
Be enthralled by 3D movies in your own living room on a Full HD 3D TV. Active 3D uses the latest generation of fast switching displays for real life depth and realism in full 1080 x 1920 HD resolution. Watching these images through special glasses with right and left lenses that are timed to open and close in synchrony with alternating images creates the full HD 3D viewing experience in your home cinema. Premium 3D movie releases on Blu-ray offer a wide, high-quality selection of content. Blu-ray also delivers uncompressed surround sound for an unbelievably real audio experience.
3D Angled Speakers feature angled drivers to deliver sound not only towards the front but also to the sides, creating a wider sweet spot so you can enjoy more immersive and cinematic surround sound.
-
3.4
of 5
10
Reviews
earby
18/04/2014
Deutschland
Super Klang und gute 3D-Funktion
Wie von Philips nicht anders erwartet, wieder mal ein Meisterstück in Sachen Klangqualität. Die 3D-Übertragung auf den passenden Fernseher funktioniert ebenso ausgezeichnet Mit dem optionalen RWS-System werden die Rücklautsprecher ohne Kabelsalat angesteuert und auch das funktioniert seit drei Jahren ohne Probleme.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS5580 5.1 Home Entertainment-System
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS5580 5.1 Home Entertainment-System
cricri76
17/10/2011
France
trés bon
qualité sonore remarquable,prise usb pour disque dur, hdmi.le seul petit bémol,la télécommande pas évidente à utiliser on se mélange dans les différents menus.et pourquoi ne pas avoir fait 4 colonnes pour les enceintes satéllites?
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS5580 Home Cinéma 5 enceintes
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS5580 Home Cinéma 5 enceintes
Fredi1970
16/07/2013
Österreich
tolles Klangerlebnis
Produkt kann weiterempfohlen werden, da das Preis - Leistung - Verhältnis in Ordnung ist; ich würde das Produkt jederzeit wieder kaufen
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS5580 5.1 Home Entertainment-System
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS5580 5.1 Home Entertainment-System