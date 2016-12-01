2 year warranty
Discontinued
HTS7200/12
Clarity in every sound detail
Be part of a new HD experience with this stylish Blu-ray home theatre crafted in aluminium and glass. Soft dome tweeters built into its high-quality speakers deliver superb sound clarity. Watching movies will never be the same again.
Blu-ray Disc playback
Soft Dome Tweeters reproduce clear high and mid-range frequencies that enhance the overall clarity of sound from the speakers.
Dolby Virtual Speaker is a sophisticated audio virtualisation technology that produces rich and immersive surround sound from a two-speaker system. Highly advanced spatial algorithms faithfully replicate the sonic characteristics that occur in an ideal 5.1-channel environment. DVD playback is enhanced by expanding the 2-channel environment. When combined with Dolby Pro Logic II processing, any high-quality stereo source is transformed into true-to-life, multi-channel surround sound. No need to purchase extra speakers, wires or speaker stands to appreciate room-filling sound.
Philips' innovative FullSound technology faithfully restores sonic details to compressed MP3 music, dramatically enriching and enhancing it, so you can experience CD music without any distortion. Based on an audio post-processing algorithm, FullSound combines Philips' renowned expertise in music reproduction with the power of the latest generation Digital Signal Processor (DSP). The result is fuller bass with more depth and impact, boosted voice and instrument clarity, and rich detail. Rediscover your compressed MP3 music in true-to-life sound that will touch your soul and move your feet.
3.4
of 5
117
Reviews
Delft50
01/12/2016
Nederland
Uitstekent mooi warm geluid en erg gebruiksvriendelijk.
Werkt goed en naar behoren, gebruik vriendelijk en duidelijk. Mooi warm geluid.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS7200 2.1 home cinema
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS7200 2.1 home cinema
wzgg
15/10/2011
Nederland
Prima product, uitstekend geluid, af en toe wat haperingen met TV
Prachtig design, fantastisch geluidsweergave. Dit product werkt niet altijd even goed met een Samsung LED TV, waarvan het geluid via dit product wordt afgespeeld. Airport (afspelen van bijv. Spotify van Iphone) werkt ook fantastisch. Ik ben er nog niet achter hoe ik 2 verschillende afstandsbedieningen (TV en HTS7200) tot 1 kan terugbrengen.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS7200 2.1 home cinema
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS7200 2.1 home cinema
ruuddolly
09/10/2011
Nederland
bij dit product ontbreekt het aan niets
Een prima product alleen jammer dat er zoveel ruimte zit tussen de volume standen
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS7200 2.1 home cinema
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS7200 2.1 home cinema