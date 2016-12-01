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Discontinued

2.1 Home theatre

HTS7200/12

3.4

| (117) Reviews

Clarity in every sound detail

Be part of a new HD experience with this stylish Blu-ray home theatre crafted in aluminium and glass. Soft dome tweeters built into its high-quality speakers deliver superb sound clarity. Watching movies will never be the same again.

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with Blu-ray Disc playback

Clarity in every sound detail

  • Blu-ray Disc playback

Soft dome tweeters for pure sound and voice clarity

Soft dome tweeters for pure sound and voice clarity

Soft Dome Tweeters reproduce clear high and mid-range frequencies that enhance the overall clarity of sound from the speakers.

Dolby Virtual Speaker for realistic surround sound

Dolby Virtual Speaker for realistic surround sound

Dolby Virtual Speaker is a sophisticated audio virtualisation technology that produces rich and immersive surround sound from a two-speaker system. Highly advanced spatial algorithms faithfully replicate the sonic characteristics that occur in an ideal 5.1-channel environment. DVD playback is enhanced by expanding the 2-channel environment. When combined with Dolby Pro Logic II processing, any high-quality stereo source is transformed into true-to-life, multi-channel surround sound. No need to purchase extra speakers, wires or speaker stands to appreciate room-filling sound.

FullSound™ to bring your MP3 music to life

FullSound™ to bring your MP3 music to life

Philips' innovative FullSound technology faithfully restores sonic details to compressed MP3 music, dramatically enriching and enhancing it, so you can experience CD music without any distortion. Based on an audio post-processing algorithm, FullSound combines Philips' renowned expertise in music reproduction with the power of the latest generation Digital Signal Processor (DSP). The result is fuller bass with more depth and impact, boosted voice and instrument clarity, and rich detail. Rediscover your compressed MP3 music in true-to-life sound that will touch your soul and move your feet.

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.4

of 5

117

Reviews

01/12/2016

Nederland

Nederland

Uitstekent mooi warm geluid en erg gebruiksvriendelijk.

Werkt goed en naar behoren, gebruik vriendelijk en duidelijk. Mooi warm geluid.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS7200 2.1 home cinema

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS7200 2.1 home cinema

15/10/2011

Nederland

Nederland

Prima product, uitstekend geluid, af en toe wat haperingen met TV

Prachtig design, fantastisch geluidsweergave. Dit product werkt niet altijd even goed met een Samsung LED TV, waarvan het geluid via dit product wordt afgespeeld. Airport (afspelen van bijv. Spotify van Iphone) werkt ook fantastisch. Ik ben er nog niet achter hoe ik 2 verschillende afstandsbedieningen (TV en HTS7200) tot 1 kan terugbrengen.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS7200 2.1 home cinema

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS7200 2.1 home cinema

09/10/2011

Nederland

Nederland

bij dit product ontbreekt het aan niets

Een prima product alleen jammer dat er zoveel ruimte zit tussen de volume standen

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS7200 2.1 home cinema

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS7200 2.1 home cinema

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