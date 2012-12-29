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Discontinued

Philips Fidelio SoundHub2.1 Home theatre

HTS9241/12

4.1

| (81) Reviews | 84% recommend this product

Breathtaking clarity of all sound details

Discover Crystal Clear Sound with the new SoundHub home cinema system HTS9241. The titanium tweeters deliver astonishing clarity of every sound detail. Start enjoying your favourite movies and music as they were meant to be heard.

See all benefits

Obsessed with Sound

Breathtaking clarity of all sound details

  • 3D Blu-ray

  • Titanium tweeters

Titanium tweeters for undistorted sound with superb clarity

Titanium tweeters for undistorted sound with superb clarity

The co-developed tweeters, crafted in titanium, are very rigid and light to guarantee undistorted sound. Their incredible resistance to distortion and resonance through the whole audible frequency range guarantees superb clarity for all sound details.

Premium Class D Amplifiers to preserve every sound detail

Premium Class D Amplifiers to preserve every sound detail

The Philips proprietary Premium Class D Amplifiers are designed to preserve the original sound source for greater audio signal accuracy, thus allowing acoustic details in music and movies to be delivered exactly as the artist or director intended.

Full HD 3D Blu-ray for a truly immersive 3D movie experience

Full HD 3D Blu-ray for a truly immersive 3D movie experience

Be enthralled by 3D movies in your own living room on a Full HD 3D TV. Active 3D uses the latest generation of fast switching displays for real life depth and realism in full 1080 x 1920 HD resolution. Watching these images through special glasses with right and left lenses that are timed to open and close in synchrony with alternating images creates the full HD 3D viewing experience in your home cinema. Premium 3D movie releases on Blu-ray offer a wide, high-quality selection of content. Blu-ray also delivers uncompressed surround sound for an unbelievably real audio experience.

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Reviews

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4.1

of 5

81

Reviews

84%

recommend this product

29/12/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent, everything u would want in a theatre/gaming sound system

Good solid build. Easy to use features. iPod dock is brilliant and the sound is great

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SoundHub HTS9241 2.1 Home theatre

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SoundHub HTS9241 2.1 Home theatre

08/11/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Never seen anything like this

This is amazing, cant be better, the sound is amazing and very simple but clasic design. am loving it

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SoundHub HTS9241 2.1 Home theatre

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SoundHub HTS9241 2.1 Home theatre

05/02/2014

Nederland

Nederland

prachtig apparaat

kort en krachtig perfect mooi design alle opties aanwezig gewoon aanschaffen het apparaat

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SoundHub HTS9241 2.1 home cinema

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SoundHub HTS9241 2.1 home cinema

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Disclaimers

  1. The home theatre can also be matched with all other Philips TVs.

  2. To check whether Video on Demand is available in your country, please visit www.philips.com/blu-ray.