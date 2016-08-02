2 year warranty
Discontinued
Cleans visible teeth surfaces while the active tip targets hard-to-reach plaque in between teeth.
4.7
of 5
26
Reviews
88%
recommend this product
Stev
02/08/2016
United Kingdom
Excellent
Had one of these for a number of years now, it is the best rechargeable brushes I have had. Ease of use, reliable, easy to charge and a long lasting battery
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Sensiflex HX1610/05 Rechargeable toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Sensiflex HX1610/05 Rechargeable toothbrush
Rhondathewitch
30/07/2012
United Kingdom
Easy to use and battery lasts for ages
Good product - small head reaches all the hard-to-get places. Battery lasts much longer than my boyfriends toothprush of another manufacturer.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Sensiflex HX1610/05 Rechargeable toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Sensiflex HX1610/05 Rechargeable toothbrush
Vincolo
25/07/2012
United Kingdom
Esay to use
An effective toothbrush. Easyy grip , easy to use and fast to charge.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Sensiflex HX1610/05 Rechargeable toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Sensiflex HX1610/05 Rechargeable toothbrush