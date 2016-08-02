ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

  • Double cleaning action
  • Double cleaning action
  • Double cleaning action
  • Double cleaning action
  • Double cleaning action
  • Double cleaning action
  • Double cleaning action
  • Double cleaning action
  • Double cleaning action
  • Double cleaning action

Discontinued

Philips Sonicare SensiflexRechargeable toothbrush

HX1610/02

4.7
| (26) Reviews | 88% recommend this product
Double cleaning action
Proven to clean your teeth better than a manual toothbrush, the Philips Sensiflex 1610 delivers a double cleaning action that removes surface and hard-to-reach plaque in between teeth.
See all benefits

Double cleaning action

Cleans visible teeth surfaces

Cleans visible teeth surfaces

Cleans visible teeth surfaces while the active tip targets hard-to-reach plaque in between teeth.

Adjusts to maintain optimal brushing pressure

Adjusts to maintain optimal brushing pressure

Targets hard-to-reach plaque in between teeth

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

26

Reviews

88%

recommend this product

2

02/08/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent

Had one of these for a number of years now, it is the best rechargeable brushes I have had. Ease of use, reliable, easy to charge and a long lasting battery

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Sensiflex HX1610/05 Rechargeable toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Sensiflex HX1610/05 Rechargeable toothbrush

30/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Easy to use and battery lasts for ages

Good product - small head reaches all the hard-to-get places. Battery lasts much longer than my boyfriends toothprush of another manufacturer.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Sensiflex HX1610/05 Rechargeable toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Sensiflex HX1610/05 Rechargeable toothbrush

25/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Esay to use

An effective toothbrush. Easyy grip , easy to use and fast to charge.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Sensiflex HX1610/05 Rechargeable toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Sensiflex HX1610/05 Rechargeable toothbrush

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.