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Philips Sonicare Sensiflex Rechargeable toothbrush
Discontinued
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HX1610/02
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User manual
All (4)
How often should I replace my Philips Sonicare Brush Head?
Can I use my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush in the shower?
How do I use my Sonicare toothbrush?
How do I use my Sonicare toothbrush with braces?