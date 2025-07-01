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Sensiflex Sonicare Brush heads
Discontinued
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HX2012
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All (4)
How often should I replace my Philips Sonicare Brush Head?
Why is there a gap between my brush head and handle?
Can I use my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush in the shower?
How do I use my Sonicare toothbrush?
My brush head falls off my Sonicare toothbrush