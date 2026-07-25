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  • A powerful stream of water
  • A powerful stream of water
  • A powerful stream of water
  • A powerful stream of water
  • A powerful stream of water
  • A powerful stream of water
  • A powerful stream of water
  • A powerful stream of water

Discontinued

Philips Sonicare F1 Standard nozzle2-pack F1 Standard water flosser nozzle

HX3042/00

A powerful stream of water
Use the standard nozzle for a regular clean. It uses a single stream of water to remove debris and clean thoroughly between your teeth.
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Compatible products
Cordless Power Flosser

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- Black

HX3826/33

Cordless Power Flosser

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- White

HX3826/31

Cordless Power Flosser 3000

Cordless Power Flosser 3000
DiamondClean 9000

HX991W

HX3886/41

Cordless Power Flosser 3000

Cordless Power Flosser 3000
DiamondClean 9000

HX991B

HX3886/43

For a regular clean

A powerful stream of water

  • 2 nozzles

F1 Standard nozzle for a regular clean

F1 Standard nozzle for a regular clean

Use the standard nozzle for a regular clean. It uses a single stream of water to remove debris and clean thoroughly between your teeth.

Guidance tip ensures correct placement

Guidance tip ensures correct placement

The slim angled nozzle and guidance tip make finding the correct placement easy. Position the nozzle tip just above the gum line, press gently so that the nozzle tip is in contact with the gum line and the teeth, and slide from one tooth to the next.

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