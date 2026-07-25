2 year warranty
NEW Next-Generation DiamondClean
Complete care is now 100% visible
Discontinued
HX3042/00
2 nozzles
Use the standard nozzle for a regular clean. It uses a single stream of water to remove debris and clean thoroughly between your teeth.
The slim angled nozzle and guidance tip make finding the correct placement easy. Position the nozzle tip just above the gum line, press gently so that the nozzle tip is in contact with the gum line and the teeth, and slide from one tooth to the next.
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