    Philips Sonicare F1 Standard nozzle

    Oral Irrigator nozzle

    HX3042/00
    A powerful stream of water
      Philips Sonicare F1 Standard nozzle Oral Irrigator nozzle

      HX3042/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      A powerful stream of water

      Use the standard nozzle for a regular clean. It uses a single stream of water to remove debris and clean thoroughly between your teeth.

        Suggested retail price: £27.99

        Philips Sonicare F1 Standard nozzle Oral Irrigator nozzle

        You will recieve

        A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.

        General terms and conditions

        Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes

        Returns & Cancellation

        The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.

        Default payments

        In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.

        Limit of 4 subscriptions

            F1 Standard nozzle

            F1 Standard nozzle

            Oral Irrigator nozzle

            - {discount-value}

            Total:

            A powerful stream of water

            For a regular clean

            2 nozzles
            F1 Standard nozzle for a regular clean

            F1 Standard nozzle for a regular clean

            Use the standard nozzle for a regular clean. It uses a single stream of water to remove debris and clean thoroughly between your teeth.

            Guidance tip ensures correct placement

            Guidance tip ensures correct placement

            The slim angled nozzle and guidance tip make finding the correct placement easy. Position the nozzle tip just above the gum line, press gently so that the nozzle tip is in contact with the gum line and the teeth, and slide from one tooth to the next.

            Technical Specifications

            Compatibility

              Compatible with
              any Philips Sonicare Power Flosser

            Ease of use

              Nozzle attachment
              Easily snaps on and off
              Nozzle replacement
              Every 6 months
              for good hygiene

            Items included

              F1 Standard nozzle
              2

            Get support for this product

            Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            Find a spare part or an accessory

            Go to parts and accessories

            Accessories

            See all parts and accessories

