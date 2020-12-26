2 year warranty
Discontinued
Clinically proven to provide superior cleaning *
Designed to be the perfect toothbrush for transitioning from your manual toothbrush. It feels like you've never brushed your teeth until now.
1 mode
1 brush head
Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between your teeth, and its brush strokes break plaque up and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.
Densely packed, high-quality bristles give you an extra gentle brushing to remove plaque along the gum line to improve gum health up to 100% more than a manual toothbrush. And the specially curved power tip makes reaching the teeth at the back of your mouth a breeze.
It takes just 2 minutes to thoroughly brush your teeth. Our Quadpacer lets you know when you've spent the optimal amount of time on each section of your mouth while our Smartimer signals when your total time is up. Together they help you reach your recommended brushing time, every time.
4.3
of 5
312
Reviews
91%
recommend this product
Cooker2
26/12/2020
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Electric Toothbrush
Good quality product. The toothbrush head is of a conventional style with a smooth and efficient action.
Pros
Good clean action and battery life.
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CleanCare+ HX3214/21 Sonic electric toothbrush
Date of Use 2019-11-26
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CleanCare+ HX3214/21 Sonic electric toothbrush
Date of Use 2019-11-26
Mr Brightsmile
10/12/2020
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Well worthy buying
This is a great piece of kit. Does what it should and leaves my teeth shiny smooth. Every home should have one
Pros
easy to use and does a great job
Cons
Can't fault it
This review was made for CleanCare+ HX3214/01 Sonic electric toothbrush
Date of Use 2018-12-10
This review was made for CleanCare+ HX3214/01 Sonic electric toothbrush
Date of Use 2018-12-10
Mubzi
21/04/2020
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
This toothbrush is great I really love it
With braces it keeps my teeth very clean definitely recommend however I did have an issue after about a year and a few months where the toothbrush failed to turn off and would turn on by itself aside from that it's great
Pros
Easy to use simple
Cons
Turns on by itself after some time
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CleanCare+ HX3214/01 Sonic electric toothbrush
Date of Use 2019-04-21
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CleanCare+ HX3214/01 Sonic electric toothbrush
Date of Use 2019-04-21
Based on a study of over 2600 dental professionals (dentists and hygienists) conducted in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom in 2023-2024.
Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush