    Sonicare Xtreme Battery sonic toothbrush

    HX3551
    Sonicare
      Sonicare Xtreme Battery sonic toothbrush

HX3551

      HX3551

      Better plaque removal

      Sonicare's unique dynamic cleaning action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.

Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Sonicare Xtreme Battery sonic toothbrush

      Better plaque removal

      Sonicare's unique dynamic cleaning action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.

      Better plaque removal

      Sonicare's unique dynamic cleaning action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.

      Sonicare Xtreme Battery sonic toothbrush

      Better plaque removal

      Sonicare's unique dynamic cleaning action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.

        Better plaque removal

        • Standard
        • 1 brush head
        Dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

        Dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

        Sonicare's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.

        Angled brush head neck for better reach to back teeth

        Angled brush head neck for better reach to back teeth

        Uniquely angled brush head neck makes it easier to reach back teeth, removing plaque in those hard-to-reach areas.

        Clinically proven safe and gentle

        Clinically proven safe and gentle

        Your Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrush is safe to use on: braces (brush heads wear out sooner when used on braces), dental restorations (fillings, crowns, veneers) and periodontal pockets.

        Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

        Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

        Two-minute timer helps ensure Dental Professional recommended brushing time

        Technical Specifications

        • Cleaning performance

          Performance
          Better plaque removal than a manual toothbrush
          Health benefits
          Helps improve gum health
          Whitening benefits
          Helps remove tea, coffee and other stains
          Brush heads
          • 1 e Series standard brush head
          • One standard e-series contoured brush head
          Speed
          Up to 31,000 brush strokes per minute
          Timer
          Smartimer

        • Ease of use

          Brush head system
          Easy screw-on brush heads

        • Technical specifications

          Battery
          Two AA batteries included

        • Design and finishing

          Colour
          • Orange
          • White and blue

        • Service

          Warranty
          2-year limited warranty

