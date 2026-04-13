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2 year warranty
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30-day return
Electric toothbrushes
All series
1100 Series Sonic electric toothbrush
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HX3641/11
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UK Declaration of conformity - English (US)
User manual
All (4)
How long should my Sonicare toothbrush battery last?
How does the pressure sensor feedback work on my Sonicare toothbrush?
How to clean my Philips Sonicare toothbrush?
Why is there no adapter provided with the product?
Philips SonicareUSB-A power adapter
Philips SonicareCharging base
My brush head is difficult to attach or remove.
My Sonicare toothbrush makes a loud noise
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