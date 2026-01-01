Pay later with Klarna
A welcome gift of £10 off
Free delivery from £40
30-day free returns
Search terms
Shopping cart
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Selected colour
Light pink
We guarantee quality for lasting peace of mind
We give products a second chance with refurbishment*
We help you replace parts instead of products*
We take responsibility for our impact
* Applicable only for Personal Care, Mother&Child Care and Household products
Select country/region
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.