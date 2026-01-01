Search terms
HX4042/52
Essential Care for healthy teeth and gums
Switch to electric brushing effortlessly with the essential Philips Sonicare 4000 Series. Enjoy up to 5 x more plaque removal vs a manual toothbrushSee all benefits
Rechargeable toothbrush
total
recurring payment
This electric toothbrush comes with our W brush head. It uses densely packed bristles to deliver up to 5 x more plaque removal*, while treating your whole mouth to a refreshing clean.
Philips Sonicare toothbrushes clean gently yet effectively and care for your teeth and gums with 31,000 bristle movements. Sonicare Fluid Action supports the bristles cleaning by driving fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline.
Enjoy a pleasurable clean with 4 brushing settings. Choose between Gentle and Clean mode and one of two intensity settings. Whether you want a little more vigour or a specific focus for your clean, you can have it.
Sonicare easy-start programme is designed for those who are new to brushing with an electric toothbrush. The programme gives you the option of a gradual, gentle increase in brushing power across your first 14 cleans.
Ace your session time with Sonicare's cleaning timers. Every 30 seconds, the BrushPacer will prompt you to clean a new area. After 2 minutes, the SmartTimer will indicate your session is complete.
Experience up to 21 days of regular brushing after one full charge. Bringing a new level of convenience to your brushing routine.
