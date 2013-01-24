Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Philips Sonicare Essence

    Battery Sonicare toothbrush

    HX5551/02
    Sonicare
    Overall Rating / 5
    Sonicare
      Better reach for a better clean

      Better reach for a better clean

The only angled Sonic brush that gives you better reach for a better clean. Sonicare's unique dynamic cleaning action reaches deep between teeth and into hard-to-reach areas, while massaging gums for a brushing experience unlike any other.

        Essence

        Essence

        Battery Sonicare toothbrush

        Better reach for a better clean

        • 1 mode
        • 1 brush head
        Easy-start to acclimate to the Sonicare experience

        Easy-start to acclimate to the Sonicare experience

        Gently increases power over first 12 uses, to ease into the Sonicare experience

        Smartimer encourages 2 minute brushing time

        Smartimer encourages 2 minute brushing time

        Two-minute timer helps ensure Dental Professional recommended brushing time

        Signals when it's time to recharge the battery

        Signals when it's time to recharge the battery

        Signals when it's time to recharge the battery. Long-life battery provides up to two weeks of brushing, twice a day, between charges.

        Quadpacer 30-second interval timer encourages even brushing

        Quadpacer 30-second interval timer encourages even brushing

        Patented Sonic technology

        Sonicare's patented Sonic technology combines contour-fit bristles and wide brushing strokes with high-speed bristle motion (31,000 brush strokes per minute) to create a dynamic cleaning action. This gives you a brushing experience unlike any other. The Sonicare toothbrush is also clinically proven to help reduce gingivitis, improve gum health and significantly reduce coffee, tea and tobacco stains, for naturally whiter teeth.

        Sophisticated brush head

        Brush head with slim, angled neck and round-ended bristle tips, designed to fit the contours of the teeth for enhanced manoeuvrability.

        Brush head holder

        Conveniently stores an extra brush head.

        Technical Specifications

        • Modes

          Clean
          For exceptional everyday cleaning

        • Items included

          Handles
          1 Essence
          Brush heads
          1 e-Series standard
          Charger
          1
          Travel case
          1

        • Design and finishing

          Colour
          White

        • Cleaning performance

          Speed
          • Up to 62,000 brush movements/min
          • Up to 31,000 brush movements/min
          Performance
          Up to 2 X more plaque removal*
          Health benefits
          Helps improve gum health
          Whitening benefits
          Helps naturally remove stains
          Timer
          SmarTimer and Quadpacer

        • Ease of use

          Brush head system
          Easy screw-on brush heads
          Brushing time
          Up to 2 weeks
          Battery indicator
          Light shows battery status
          Handle
          • Ergonomic design
          • Rubber grip for easy handling

        • Technical specifications

          Battery
          Rechargeable
          Battery type
          NiMH
          Operating time (full to empty)
          Up to 2 weeks

        • Power

          Voltage
          110-220 V

        • Service

          Warranty
          2-year limited warranty

