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Discontinued

Philips Sonicare EssenceSonic electric toothbrush

HX5751

4.8

| (5) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Better plaque removal

Sonicare's unique dynamic cleaning action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.

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Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation

No. 1 Dental professional reccomended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide1

Better plaque removal

  • 1 mode

  • 1 brush head

  • 1 hard travel case

Sonicare dynamic sonic action drives fluid between teeth

Sonicare dynamic sonic action drives fluid between teeth

Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gum line.

Angled brush head neck for better reach to back teeth

Angled brush head neck for better reach to back teeth

The uniquely angled neck of this toothbrush head makes it easier to reach back teeth, removing plaque in those hard-to-reach areas.

Clinically proven safe and gentle

Clinically proven safe and gentle

Philips Sonicare is a gentle electric toothbrush for braces (brush heads wear out sooner when used on braces), and is safe for dental restorations (fillings, crowns, veneers) and periodontal pockets, too.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.8

of 5

5

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

26/03/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

very different to electric tooth brush.

my wife will not go back to other systems now. Her dentist was most impressed at the check up.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Essence HX5751 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Essence HX5751 Sonic electric toothbrush

26/03/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

very different to electric tooth brush.

my wife will not go back to other systems now. Her dentist was most impressed at the check up.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Essence HX5751 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Essence HX5751 Sonic electric toothbrush

14/03/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

My 3rd toothbrush and still pleased!

This is my 3rd, I have been very satisfied with each one but have found each has improved on the last. I like the timer, the position of the head and the weight/feel of the handle. No complaints to date.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Essence HX5751 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Essence HX5751 Sonic electric toothbrush

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on a study of over 2600 dental professionals (dentists and hygienists) conducted in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom in 2023-2024. 