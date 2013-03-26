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11
d
Days
09
h
Hours
52
m
Minutes
21
s
Seconds
Discontinued
Better plaque removal
Sonicare's unique dynamic cleaning action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.
1 mode
1 brush head
1 hard travel case
Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gum line.
The uniquely angled neck of this toothbrush head makes it easier to reach back teeth, removing plaque in those hard-to-reach areas.
Philips Sonicare is a gentle electric toothbrush for braces (brush heads wear out sooner when used on braces), and is safe for dental restorations (fillings, crowns, veneers) and periodontal pockets, too.
4.8
of 5
5
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Susannah1976
26/03/2013
United Kingdom
very different to electric tooth brush.
my wife will not go back to other systems now. Her dentist was most impressed at the check up.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Essence HX5751 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Essence HX5751 Sonic electric toothbrush
froggyvodka
26/03/2013
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
very different to electric tooth brush.
my wife will not go back to other systems now. Her dentist was most impressed at the check up.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Essence HX5751 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Essence HX5751 Sonic electric toothbrush
mm42
14/03/2013
United Kingdom
My 3rd toothbrush and still pleased!
This is my 3rd, I have been very satisfied with each one but have found each has improved on the last. I like the timer, the position of the head and the weight/feel of the handle. No complaints to date.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Essence HX5751 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Essence HX5751 Sonic electric toothbrush
We guarantee quality for lasting peace of mind
We give products a second change with refurbishment
We help you replace parts instead of products
We take responsibility for our impact
Based on a study of over 2600 dental professionals (dentists and hygienists) conducted in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom in 2023-2024.