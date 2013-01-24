Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Philips Sonicare Essence

    Sonic electric toothbrush

    HX5751
    Sonicare
    Better plaque removal
      Philips Sonicare Essence Sonic electric toothbrush

      Better plaque removal

      Sonicare's unique dynamic cleaning action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.

      Better plaque removal

      Sonicare's unique dynamic cleaning action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline. See all benefits

        Better plaque removal

        • 1 mode
        • 1 brush head
        • 1 hard travel case
        Sonicare dynamic sonic action drives fluid between teeth

        Sonicare dynamic sonic action drives fluid between teeth

        The Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gum line.

        Angled brush head neck for better reach to back teeth

        Angled brush head neck for better reach to back teeth

        The uniquely angled neck of this toothbrush head makes it easier to reach back teeth, removing plaque in those hard-to-reach areas.

        Clinically proven safe and gentle

        Clinically proven safe and gentle

        Your Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrush is safe to use on: braces (brush heads wear out sooner when used on braces), dental restorations (fillings, crowns, veneers) and periodontal pockets.

        Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

        Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

        2-minute timer on this Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps ensure dental professional recommended brushing time

        Quadpacer interval timer encourages thorough brushing

        Quadpacer interval timer encourages thorough brushing

        30 seconds interval timer indicates when you have completed each quadrant of your mouth and signals for you to move on, resulting in more consistent cleaning throughout your mouth

        Easy-start programme to acclimate to the Sonicare experience

        Easy-start programme to acclimate to the Sonicare experience

        Gently increases power over first 14 uses to ease you into the Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush experience

        Technical Specifications

        • Cleaning performance

          Performance
          Better plaque removal than a manual toothbrush
          Health benefits
          Helps improve gum health
          Whitening benefits
          Helps remove tea, coffee and other stains
          Brush heads
          1 e Series standard brush head
          Speed
          Up to 31,000 brush movements/min
          Timer
          SmarTimer and Quadpacer

        • Ease of use

          Battery indicator
          Light in power button blinks to indicate when to recharge
          Brush head system
          Easy screw-on brush heads
          Brushing time
          28 2-minute brushings OR 2 weeks

        • Items included

          Charger
          1 charger

        • Technical specifications

          Battery
          Rechargeable

        • Design and finishing

          Colour
          White

        • Service

          Warranty
          2-year limited warranty

        • Power

          Voltage
          110-220 V

