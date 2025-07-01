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Philips Sonicare ProResults Compact sonic toothbrush head
Discontinued
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HX6021
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All (3)
Can I use my Sonicare AirFloss charger to charge my toothbrush?
Which brush head fits my Sonicare toothbrush?
Why is there a gap between my brush head and handle?
My brush head falls off my Sonicare toothbrush