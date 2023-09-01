Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Philips Sonicare Philips Sonicare

    Brush heads

    HX6052/10
    Sonicare
    Overall Rating / 5
    Sonicare
    • Gentle yet effective brushing Gentle yet effective brushing Gentle yet effective brushing
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Sonicare Philips Sonicare Brush heads

      HX6052/10
      Overall Rating / 5

      Ultra-soft brush head for sensitive teeth and gums

      • Gentler on teeth and gums
      • Removes 10x more plaque in hard-to-reach areas**
      • Up to 5x healthier gums in 6 weeks***
      • 70% bio-based plastic*
      • Proven effectiveness with extra softness
      See all benefits
      This product is only available by subscription
      +

        Philips Sonicare Philips Sonicare Brush heads

        This product is currently out of stock
        You will recieve

        A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.

        General terms and conditions

        Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes

        Returns & Cancellation

        The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.

        Default payments

        In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.

        See {0} for additional information. Limit of 4 subscriptions

        Ultra-soft brush head for sensitive teeth and gums

        • Gentler on teeth and gums
        • Removes 10x more plaque in hard-to-reach areas**
        • Up to 5x healthier gums in 6 weeks***
        • 70% bio-based plastic*
        • Proven effectiveness with extra softness
        See all benefits

        Ultra-soft brush head for sensitive teeth and gums

        • Gentler on teeth and gums
        • Removes 10x more plaque in hard-to-reach areas**
        • Up to 5x healthier gums in 6 weeks***
        • 70% bio-based plastic*
        • Proven effectiveness with extra softness
        See all benefits
        This product is only available by subscription
        +

          Philips Sonicare Philips Sonicare Brush heads

          This product is currently out of stock
          You will recieve

          A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.

          General terms and conditions

          Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes

          Returns & Cancellation

          The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.

          Default payments

          In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.

          See {0} for additional information. Limit of 4 subscriptions

          Ultra-soft brush head for sensitive teeth and gums

          • Gentler on teeth and gums
          • Removes 10x more plaque in hard-to-reach areas**
          • Up to 5x healthier gums in 6 weeks***
          • 70% bio-based plastic*
          • Proven effectiveness with extra softness
          See all benefits

          Similar products

          See all S Sensitive

            Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

            All your needs covered in one purchase

            Bundle price

            Skip this

            Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

            Add accessories

            Philips Sonicare

            Philips Sonicare

            Brush heads

            - {discount-value}

            Total:

            Terracycle OHC

            You can now recycle your toothbrush heads at Philips

            Recycle now

            Gentle yet effective brushing

            The S2 Sensitive brush head is tailor-made for sensitive teeth and gums. The ultra-thin bristles provide an effective clean with a gentle brushing experience. 70% of the plastic used in this brush head is bio-based*
            Gentler on teeth and gums

            Gentler on teeth and gums

            With the thinnest bristles of any Sonicare brush head (0.1 mm), the S2 Sensitive delivers a gentle yet effective brushing experience.

            Removes 10x more plaque in hard-to-reach areas**

            Removes 10x more plaque in hard-to-reach areas**

            With more than 2.000 ultra-thin bristles the brush head is uniquely designed to provide an extra soft, yet effective clean that removes 10x more plaque in hard-to-reach areas.**

            Up to 5x healthier gums in 6 weeks***

            Up to 5x healthier gums in 6 weeks***

            As you brush your teeth, the extra soft bristles will also gently brush your gum line, for improved gum health in just six weeks.

            70% bio-based plastic*

            70% bio-based plastic*

            We are working towards reducing the use of fossil-fuel based plastic in our products. That's why 70% of the plastic used in this brush head is bio-based.*

            Proven effectiveness with extra softness

            Proven effectiveness with extra softness

            Always achieve the highest cleaning performance with Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology. Through its extra-soft bristles, the S2 Sensitive brush head is clinically proven to remove plaque effectively, while being gentle on your gums.

            Always know when to replace your brush head

            Always know when to replace your brush head

            Brush heads become less effective after three months of use. With BrushSync you'll be reminded precisely when to replace your brush head, tailored to your brushing behaviour.

            Ready to connect with your Sonicare handle

            Ready to connect with your Sonicare handle

            This click-on brush head fits perfectly with your Philips Sonicare handle (check the list below). Its click-on design makes cleaning and replacing the head incredibly simple.

            Technical Specifications

            • Design and finishing

              Bristle stiffness feel
              Ultra soft
              Colour
              White
              Reminder bristles
              Blue bristle colour fades away
              Size
              Standard
              Smart Brush Head Recognition
              Yes

            • Compatibility

              Brush head system
              Click-on
              Suitable for these models
              • 2 Series plaque defence
              • 2 Series plaque defence
              • 3 Series gum health
              • DiamondClean
              • DiamondClean 9000
              • DiamondClean Smart
              • EasyClean
              • Essence+
              • ExpertClean
              • ExpertResults
              • FlexCare
              • FlexCare Platinum
              • FlexCare Platinum Connected
              • FlexCare+
              • for Kids
              • HealthyWhite
              • HealthyWhite+
              • PowerUp
              • Prestige 9900
              • ProtectiveClean
              • Series 1100
              • Series 3100
              • 2100 Series
              Not suitable for
              • Philips One
              • Essence

            • Items included

              Brush heads
              2 S2 Sensitive brush heads

            • Quality and performance

              Replacement
              Every 3 months
              Tested
              for optimal usage

            Get support for this product

            Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            Suggested products

              Recently viewed products

                Reviews

                Be the first to review this item

                • *allocated to this brush head on a mass balance basis
                • **than a manual toothbrush in 6 weeks
                • ***than a manual toothbrush

                Help with your online order

                Online Store Support
                Terms and conditions
                Search order
                Student discount
                © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

                Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.