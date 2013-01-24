Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Sonicare Sensitive Standard sonic toothbrush heads

    HX6054/07
    Sonicare
    • Gentle cleaning Gentle cleaning Gentle cleaning
      Sonicare Sensitive Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6054/07
      Gentle cleaning

      Replacement brush head for the Sonicare electric toothbrush. Soft on teeth and gums. Effective on plaque.

      Sonicare Sensitive Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      Gentle cleaning

      Replacement brush head for the Sonicare electric toothbrush. Soft on teeth and gums. Effective on plaque.

        Gentle cleaning

        Gentle Sonicare toothbrush head

        • 4-pack

        Ultra-soft bristles for a more effective, gentle clean

        Ultra soft bristles at the core of the bristle field are 25% softer than our standard ProResults brush head. For a more effective, gentle clean.

        Innovative new brush head profile delivers a gentle experience

        Innovative new brush head profile delivers a gentle experience while brushing sensitive teeth and gums.

        Gently removes plaque for an absolute clean and smooth feel

        Gently removes plaque for an absolute clean and smooth feel.

        Reminder bristles ensure you are getting an effective clean

        Reminder bristles let you know when to replace the brush head. After three months of normal use bristles exhibit fatigue, and brush heads are less effective. Replace your brush head every 3 months.

        Snap-on brush head

        Easy brush head placement and handle cleaning

        Technical Specifications

        • Ease of use

          Suitable for these models
          • HydroClean
          • EasyClean
          • HealthyWhite
          • FlexCare
          • FlexCare+
          • DiamondClean
          Brush head system
          Easy snap-on brush heads for optimal hygiene

        • Technical specifications

          Operating time
          For optimal results, a new brush head is recommended every three months.

        Eco passport - Our environmental product specifications overview

        Philips cares about the environment and society at large, and strongly supports eco-design of products.

        View the complete Eco passport

