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2 year warranty
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Toothbrush heads
All series
Philips Sonicare W2 Optimal White 2-pack interchangeable sonic toothbrush heads
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HX6062/10
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All (1)
Why is there a gap between my brush head and handle?
My brush head falls off my Sonicare toothbrush
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