    Philips Sonicare W2 Optimal White

    Standard sonic toothbrush heads

    HX6065/10
    Sonicare
    Up to 100% whiter teeth in just one week*
      Philips Sonicare W2 Optimal White Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6065/10
      Up to 100% whiter teeth in just one week*

      The W2 Optimal White brush head is perfect for those who want to go beyond deep cleaning to remove surface stains for a white, radiant smile. This brush head is also great for maintaining brightness between professional whitening treatments See all benefits

      Up to 100% whiter teeth in just one week*

      The W2 Optimal White brush head is perfect for those who want to go beyond deep cleaning to remove surface stains for a white, radiant smile. This brush head is also great for maintaining brightness between professional whitening treatments See all benefits

      Up to 100% whiter teeth in just one week*

      The W2 Optimal White brush head is perfect for those who want to go beyond deep cleaning to remove surface stains for a white, radiant smile. This brush head is also great for maintaining brightness between professional whitening treatments See all benefits

      Up to 100% whiter teeth in just one week*

      The W2 Optimal White brush head is perfect for those who want to go beyond deep cleaning to remove surface stains for a white, radiant smile. This brush head is also great for maintaining brightness between professional whitening treatments See all benefits

        Up to 100% whiter teeth in just one week*

        Advanced cleaning for stain removal and whiter teeth

        • 5-pack
        • Standard size
        • Click-on
        • BrushSync mode pairing
        Densely-packed, high-quality bristles remove up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.

        The DiamondClean's stain-removal pad, made from densely-packed diamond-shaped bristles, removes surface stains caused by food and drink. You'll notice a whiter smile, up to 100%*, in just 7 days.

        You'll always get the best possible clean with our BrushSync™ mode-pairing feature**. The Philips Sonicare W2 Optimal White brush head syncs with your BrushSync™ enabled Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle**, selecting the optimal brushing mode and intensity level for exceptional whitening. All you need to do is start brushing.

        Brush heads become less effective after 3 months' use, but with BrushSync™ you'll be reminded before this happens. Your smart toothbrush will track how often and how hard you brush and will notify you when it's time for a replacement. Don't have a smart Philips Sonicare toothbrush? Just monitor your blue replacement bristles — when they turn white you'll know it's time for a fresh brush head.

        All Philips Sonicare brush heads are safe and gentle on teeth and gums. During tests, each brush head is put through its paces to ensure durability and an exceptional performance every time you brush.

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between your teeth, and its brush strokes break plaque up and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

        Your W DiamondClean brush head fits perfectly with any Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle, except Philips One and Essence. Simply click on and off for easy replacement and cleaning.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design and finishing

          Colour
          White
          Bristle stiffness feel
          Medium
          Reminder bristles
          Blue bristle colour fades away
          Size
          Standard

        • Compatibility

          Brush head system
          Click-on
          BrushSync mode pairing
          Yes
          Suitable for these models
          • 2 Series plaque defence
          • 2 Series plaque defence
          • 3 Series gum health
          • DiamondClean
          • DiamondClean Smart
          • EasyClean
          • Essence+
          • FlexCare
          • FlexCare Platinum
          • FlexCare Platinum Connected
          • FlexCare+
          • for Kids
          • HealthyWhite
          • HealthyWhite+
          • PowerUp
          • ProtectiveClean
          Not suitable for
          Philips One

        • Items included

          Brush heads
          5 W2 Optimal White

        • Quality and performance

          Replacement
          Every 3 months
          Tested
          for optimal usage

        • Health benefits

          Plaque removal
          Removes up to 7x more plaque*
          Gum health
          Helps improve gum health
          Whitening
          Whiter teeth in just one week

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            • Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush
            • *BrushSync™ mode-pairing is only compatible with Philips Sonicare BrushSync™ enabled toothbrush handles
