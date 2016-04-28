2 year warranty
NEW Next-Generation DiamondClean
Complete care is now 100% visible
Discontinued
2 pack
Compact size
Click-on
Superior cleaning, whiter teeth
Philips Sonicare DiamondClean toothbrush head removes up to 100% more stains for whiter teeth in just 7 days.
The DiamondClean's stain-removal pad, made from densely-packed diamond-shaped bristles, removes surface stains caused by food and drinks. You'll notice a whiter smile, up to 100%*, in just 7 days.
Philips Sonicare brush heads are vital to our core technology of high-frequency, high-amplitude brush movements performing over 31,000 brush strokes per minute. Our unparalleled sonic technology fully extends the power from the handle all the way to the tip of the brush head. This sonic motion creates a dynamic fluid action that drives fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline for superior, yet gentle, cleaning every time.
4.4
of 5
37
Reviews
94%
recommend this product
Carrots
28/04/2016
United Kingdom
Great size
These heads work beautifully with the diamondclean toothbrush, they are the perfect size too, much better than the larger 'standard' size, feels like they give a better clean.
This review was made for DiamondClean HX6074/26 Compact sonic toothbrush heads
This review was made for DiamondClean HX6074/26 Compact sonic toothbrush heads
MrsCP
18/09/2013
United Kingdom
Does exactly what it's supposed to
The compact brushheads are equally as effective as the standard brush heads and are particularly comfortable on the gumline.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean HX6074/16 Compact sonic toothbrush heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean HX6074/16 Compact sonic toothbrush heads
Horseylady
31/08/2013
United Kingdom
Clean teeth!
These brushes do what it says on the packaging - clean your teeth.Mine feel so lovely and squeaky clean after brushing. A much improved design enables me to get into all the awkward bits. I can thoroughly recommend these.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean HX6072 Compact sonic toothbrush heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean HX6072 Compact sonic toothbrush heads