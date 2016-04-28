2 year warranty
NEW Next-Generation DiamondClean
Complete care is now 100% visible
Discontinued
2 pack
Easy brush head placement and handle cleaning
Reminder bristles let you know when to replace the brush head. After three months of normal use bristles exhibit fatigue, and brush heads are less effective. Replace your brush head every 3 months.
23% more bristles for a more thorough clean.
4.4
of 5
37
Reviews
94%
recommend this product
Carrots
28/04/2016
United Kingdom
Great size
These heads work beautifully with the diamondclean toothbrush, they are the perfect size too, much better than the larger 'standard' size, feels like they give a better clean.
This review was made for DiamondClean HX6074/26 Compact sonic toothbrush heads
This review was made for DiamondClean HX6074/26 Compact sonic toothbrush heads
MrsCP
18/09/2013
United Kingdom
Does exactly what it's supposed to
The compact brushheads are equally as effective as the standard brush heads and are particularly comfortable on the gumline.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean HX6074/16 Compact sonic toothbrush heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean HX6074/16 Compact sonic toothbrush heads
Horseylady
31/08/2013
United Kingdom
Clean teeth!
These brushes do what it says on the packaging - clean your teeth.Mine feel so lovely and squeaky clean after brushing. A much improved design enables me to get into all the awkward bits. I can thoroughly recommend these.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean HX6072 Compact sonic toothbrush heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean HX6072 Compact sonic toothbrush heads