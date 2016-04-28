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NEW Next-Generation DiamondClean

Complete care is now 100% visible

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  • Superior cleaning.* Whiter teeth.
  • Superior cleaning.* Whiter teeth.
  • Superior cleaning.* Whiter teeth.
  • Superior cleaning.* Whiter teeth.
  • Superior cleaning.* Whiter teeth.
  • Superior cleaning.* Whiter teeth.
  • Superior cleaning.* Whiter teeth.
  • Superior cleaning.* Whiter teeth.

Discontinued

Philips Sonicare DiamondCleanCompact sonic toothbrush heads

HX6074/05

4.4
| (37) Reviews | 94% recommend this product
Superior cleaning.* Whiter teeth.
The DiamondClean toothbrush head is perfect for those who want to go beyond deep cleaning to remove surface stains for a radiant, white smile. This brush head is also great for maintaining brightness between professional whitening treatments.
See all benefits

Advanced cleaning for stain removal and whiter teeth

Superior cleaning.* Whiter teeth.

  • 4-pack

  • Compact size

  • Click-on

  • Superior cleaning, whiter teeth

Whiter teeth in just one week

Whiter teeth in just one week

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean toothbrush head removes up to 100% more stains for whiter teeth in just 7 days.

Diamond-shaped bristles give you 100% whiter teeth in 1 week

Diamond-shaped bristles give you 100% whiter teeth in 1 week

The DiamondClean's stain-removal pad, made from densely-packed diamond-shaped bristles, removes surface stains caused by food and drinks. You'll notice a whiter smile, up to 100%*, in just 7 days.

Engineered to maximise sonic motion

Engineered to maximise sonic motion

Philips Sonicare brush heads are vital to our core technology of high-frequency, high-amplitude brush movements performing over 31,000 brush strokes per minute. Our unparalleled sonic technology fully extends the power from the handle all the way to the tip of the brush head. This sonic motion creates a dynamic fluid action that drives fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline for superior, yet gentle, cleaning every time.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

37

Reviews

94%

recommend this product

28/04/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great size

These heads work beautifully with the diamondclean toothbrush, they are the perfect size too, much better than the larger 'standard' size, feels like they give a better clean.

This review was made for DiamondClean HX6074/26 Compact sonic toothbrush heads

This review was made for DiamondClean HX6074/26 Compact sonic toothbrush heads

18/09/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Does exactly what it's supposed to

The compact brushheads are equally as effective as the standard brush heads and are particularly comfortable on the gumline.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean HX6074/16 Compact sonic toothbrush heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean HX6074/16 Compact sonic toothbrush heads

31/08/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Clean teeth!

These brushes do what it says on the packaging - clean your teeth.Mine feel so lovely and squeaky clean after brushing. A much improved design enables me to get into all the awkward bits. I can thoroughly recommend these.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean HX6072 Compact sonic toothbrush heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean HX6072 Compact sonic toothbrush heads

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Disclaimers

  1. Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush