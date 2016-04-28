This was bought to replace an ancient Philips sonicare which gave very good results for years and I was expecting similar from this one but it has excelled my expectations ! I find this system easier to handle as it is not as bulky as the old one .The choice of charging, either with the glass or plugged into the travel case,is a great idea. The case is neat enough to fit in a travel bag and strong enough to protect the system while travelling.Having a choice of two sizes of toothbrush heads in the kit is good too as they can be compared .Although both size brush heads are neat in design I find the compact brush makes brushing around teeth and gums more comfortable, especially at the back of the mouth The brush heads are easy to fit of good quality and do not splay easily with correct use . Overall I am very pleased with my purchase and my gums and teeth look better than ever after around 5 months of use.