2 year warranty
Summer sale
Up to 60% OFF
New
HX6500/03
most used power toothbrush brand by dental professionals
Gentler on gums
2-min Sound Timer
Make it your own with stickers
14 day battery life
With gentle and extra gentle modes, Sonicare For Kids cares for your child's smile at every stage. The kid-sized brush head and low vibrations help make brushing comfortable, so you can feel confident that they're getting a clean that's both gentle and effective.
Small teeth have big jobs to do, and this Sonicare For Kids brush head is ready to help keep them in great condition. With extra-long bristles that reach between teeth and into tricky spots, it removes more plaque with every brush. It's a gentle, effective clean that helps protect against cavities.
Turn brushing into a creative moment you and your child can enjoy. With a variety of stickers they can decorate their toothbrush to match their mood, add play to routine and help good habits stick – literally.
vs. a manual toothbrush