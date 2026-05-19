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  • Brushing that counts. Habits that last.
  • Brushing that counts. Habits that last.
  • Brushing that counts. Habits that last.
  • Brushing that counts. Habits that last.
  • Brushing that counts. Habits that last.
  • Brushing that counts. Habits that last.
  • Brushing that counts. Habits that last.
  • Brushing that counts. Habits that last.
  • Brushing that counts. Habits that last.
  • Brushing that counts. Habits that last.
  • Brushing that counts. Habits that last.
  • Brushing that counts. Habits that last.
  • Brushing that counts. Habits that last.
  • Brushing that counts. Habits that last.
  • Brushing that counts. Habits that last.
  • Brushing that counts. Habits that last.
  • Brushing that counts. Habits that last.
  • Brushing that counts. Habits that last.
  • Brushing that counts. Habits that last.
  • Brushing that counts. Habits that last.

New

Philips Sonicare For KidsRechargeable toothbrush

HX6500/23

Brushing that counts. Habits that last.
The Sonicare For Kids toothbrush helps jump-start your child's brushing routine. Gentle yet more effective than a manual toothbrush. You will have peace of mind that your child's smile is protected.
See all benefits
Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation [master-dcc2cb6d120c4b58b968b28400b191a1] [com-mig]

most used power toothbrush brand by dental professionals

Gently removes 2 x more plaque to prevent cavities

Brushing that counts. Habits that last.

  • Gentler on gums

  • 2-min Sound Timer

  • Make it your own with stickers

  • 14 day battery life

Gentler on gums than a manual toothbrush

Gentler on gums than a manual toothbrush

With gentle and extra gentle modes, Sonicare For Kids cares for your child's smile at every stage. The kid-sized brush head and low vibrations help make brushing comfortable, so you can feel confident that they're getting a clean that's both gentle and effective.

Gently removes 2 x more plaque to prevent cavities

Gently removes 2 x more plaque to prevent cavities

Small teeth have big jobs to do, and this Sonicare For Kids brush head is ready to help keep them in great condition. With extra-long bristles that reach between teeth and into tricky spots, it removes more plaque with every brush. It's a gentle, effective clean that helps protect against cavities.

Personalise with stickers

Personalise with stickers

Turn brushing into a creative moment you and your child can enjoy. With a variety of stickers they can decorate their toothbrush to match their mood, add play to routine and help good habits stick – literally.

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Disclaimers

  1. vs. a manual toothbrush